Elko County taking requests on $10M rescue fund

ELKO – Recommendations for what projects could receive American Rescue Plan Act funds out of Elko County’s $10.3 million allocation will be made to the Elko County Commissioners in December, according to the county manager, Amanda Osborne.

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 30. A special committee will narrow the field for commissioners to have the final say, but the money to be distributed this year will come from only half of the total coming to the county.

“Entities will receive ARPA funds in two tranches. We received only the first half of the funds this year and anticipate receiving the second half late spring next year. We are cautiously optimistic that we’ll receive the second tranche but have made the decision to only grant what we have received thus far,” Osborne said.

With the rescue dollars, the county will be providing grants to eligible small businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental units. The county’s only designation at this point is $250,000 to the Elko Boys and Girls Club.

“Funding priority will be given to local organizations and locally owned businesses in the unincorporated county or to those who serve the unincorporated county,” Osborne said.

In other words, Elko County is focusing outside the incorporated cities, which also received rescue funds. The City of Elko received the most at $27.5 million based on population and other parameters.

“We developed a work group which consists of two commissioners, finance staff, our legal counsel, myself, and two other members. Applications will be received and initially reviewed by our work group as they come in,” Osborne said.

She also said as a first step the work group will need to be making sure funds requested are for eligible uses consistent with federal guidance.

“Our goal is to invest strategically in projects that will have positive, long-term impacts and strengthen our local businesses,” Osborne said.

The four primary ways the county can invest funds in addition to lost revenue allowances are: supporting public health expenditures such as COVID-related costs and behavioral healthcare; addressing negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic; providing premium pay for essential workers; and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The American Rescue Plan Act is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that was signed into law in March and builds upon the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The rescue funds must be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

Applications for the ARPA grants from the county are available on the Elko County website.

