ELKO -- Plans are underway for several celebrations throughout 2019 in celebration of the 150th birthday of the creation of Elko County.
Elko County was founded on March 5, 1869.
The celebration begins on March 6 at the Elko County Commissioners meeting with a proclamation, a performance from the Elko High School Choraliers, and Jan Petersen giving a brief history on the first year of the county.
Birthday cake will be served.
Northeastern Nevada Museum will honor Elko County’s 150th as part of the annual Halleck Bar Party in May and by hosting a Brown Bag Lunch in June.
The county invites all past and present elected officials and employees, as well as the public, to participate in the festivities.
The county also is gathering pictures anyone may have from the past 150 years. Photos will be scanned and returned. Contact Michele at the Elko County Manager’s Office.
