Elko County to host meeting on mining taxes

Eklund said suggested topics for the meeting of counties also include whether to join any lawsuit against the mining tax changes and possible support of candidates who are against raising the mining taxes.

Lee Hoffman, chairman of the Elko County Republican Party and retired from the mining industry, said the Nevada Legislature’s actions in the special session “were an assault on our state constitution” and should be challenged.

He also told commissioners that the mining industry has been down the tax-hike road in the past, and counties should work with Nevada Gold Mines and the mining association.

Steninger said he had talked with Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, and the DA cautioned against spending county money on a lawsuit, but Chairman Demar Dahl said he was “not sure we shouldn’t lead the charge since it affects us the most.”

Passage of one of the three resolutions would require a two-thirds vote in the Legislature in two sessions and voter approval in a subsequent referendum. If the votes are in regular sessions and voters approve amending the constitution, the amendment could go into effect in 2023 at the earliest.