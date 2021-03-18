Elko County to seek COVID-19 plan extension

ELKO – Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne is asking the state to give the county an extra week to submit a final COVID-19 management plan for local authority that is expected to take effect on May 1.
Osborne said she will be asking for an extension of the deadline from April 15 to April 21 to give commissioners a chance to approve the final plan. Commissioners will be meeting on April 21.
“Essentially we are kind of in the beginning stages on the plan,” she said.
Osborne is communicating with the state COVID-19 task force on “a high-level review or outline of what we envision.”
Elko County also plans to work with the cities in the county and the Elko County School District on development of the plan to transition to local control, Osborne said.
“It’s important to us to partner with the cities and the school district to ensure our plan supports them as well. It will take some time to get there, and we don’t anticipate providing a written plan to the task force until the meeting in April,” she said.
Osborne said she participated in a meeting with all of Nevada’s counties on March 12 to “discuss some ideas and thoughts on plans for moving forward.”
Elko County was one of the counties deemed at elevated risk earlier in the pandemic, so the county already has a state-required COVID-19 plan that will be a base for creating the Elko County Mitigation and Enforcement Plan.
“Ultimately, the goal is to be 100% open, so it is going to be a little bit different,” said Osborne, who was heavily involved in the county’s COVID-19 management efforts while she was the human resources manager and has continued that work as county manager.
The 100% open goal refers to the businesses, events and schools throughout the county that have been impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions.
Gov. Steve Sisolak is turning over partial COVID-19 management to counties once they submit final plans for state approval, and those developing appropriate plans will receive delegation of authority on May 1 at the earliest, according to Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery issued on March 4.
The local plans must cover COVID-19 monitoring, mitigation measures, enforcement measures, public information campaigns and resource needs, but the state will “provide a critical role in coordinating Nevada’s response and recovery efforts through the remainder of the disaster as well,” the roadmap states.
Just this week, the governor also announced that beginning March 22 vaccines will be available to all residents 16 and over with underlying health conditions, and all people in the state over 16 will be eligible to schedule vaccines statewide beginning April 5.