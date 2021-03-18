Elko County to seek COVID-19 plan extension

ELKO – Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne is asking the state to give the county an extra week to submit a final COVID-19 management plan for local authority that is expected to take effect on May 1.

Osborne said she will be asking for an extension of the deadline from April 15 to April 21 to give commissioners a chance to approve the final plan. Commissioners will be meeting on April 21.

“Essentially we are kind of in the beginning stages on the plan,” she said.

Osborne is communicating with the state COVID-19 task force on “a high-level review or outline of what we envision.”

Elko County also plans to work with the cities in the county and the Elko County School District on development of the plan to transition to local control, Osborne said.

“It’s important to us to partner with the cities and the school district to ensure our plan supports them as well. It will take some time to get there, and we don’t anticipate providing a written plan to the task force until the meeting in April,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Osborne said she participated in a meeting with all of Nevada’s counties on March 12 to “discuss some ideas and thoughts on plans for moving forward.”