ELKO – Satellite television viewers in Elko County currently can only access Salt Lake City stations for news coverage, so Elko County Commissioners will be asking the Nevada congressional delegation to help change that to provide access to Nevada news.

Commissioners approved a resolution asking for congressional action to shift satellite television markets to include Reno broadcast stations in a renewed effort to spark action.

“It’s a chicken and egg thing,” said Commissioner Jon Karr, who told commissioners that complaints to companies are referred to lawmakers and lawmakers have referred them to companies.

The resolution states that commissioners have voted to officially petition the Federal Communications Commission to modify satellite markets, because programming from Salt Lake is “leaving Elko County’s satellite subscribers, who are Nevada residents, without access to Nevadan news, and inaccessible to local Nevada businesses wishing to advertise to local customers.”

Karr said that “it really is critical to know who what is going on in our own state” and for citizens to see who is running for elections in Nevada, not Utah.

The resolution also states that “even as fewer customers are getting their television through cable and satellite providers and relying on the internet for their news and entertainment, it is important to remember than 81% of those aged 65 and older rely on cable or satellite service for television.”

The conclusion is that “the stated policy of Elko County that every resident should have access to Nevada news through their television service provider and that Elko County calls on our congressional delegation to introduce legislation modifying the media markets to include Elko County in the Reno area.”

Karr said on May 3 the resolution will go to U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Elko, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., as well to the TV service providers.