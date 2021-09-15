Elko County's COVID-19 hotline may be revived

ELKO – Now may be the time to resurrect the COVID-19 hotline, Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said Wednesday as county commissioners talked about the need for answers about what to do if a person has COVID-19.

“We will be having that conversation tomorrow,” said Osborne, who has been working with health officials since the early days of the pandemic when Elko County had a hotline.

The idea comes on the heels of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the county. Deaths in September now total five, bringing the total to 74, and there were 420 active cases this week. Hospitalizations were at 20. The high last December was 560 cases and 25 hospitalizations.

Chairman Jon Karr said there is a “black hole” for what ill people should do, and he hopes to see options outlined for COVID-19 patients, such as what to do when their fever hits 103 and when to go to the hospital. “It doesn’t seem to be clear now.”

Osborne said the monoclonal antibodies treatment is approved when a patient is in the early stages of the coronavirus with mild or moderate symptoms but there is the issue of whether there is enough staff to administer the infusion, and “we’re working on that right now.”

The FDA also has approved the drug Remdesivir for COVID-19.