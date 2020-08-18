Elko Daily Q&A: Pendley still busy as BLM's deputy director

To accomplish those, you have to do a lot of studies — mostly on an individual basis for a given location — but they are limited.

Basically, the ideas were to widen roadways and install fuel breaks. They are made to allow locals to get out and firefighters to get in.

According to the statistics, 80% of fires are human-caused. For those lightning-caused fires, they often occur in isolated areas and we need to get in fast.

NOTE: According to BLM Nevada, it accomplished 134,210 acres of hazardous fuel reduction in 2019, which was a record for the organization. So far in 2020, 110,000 acres have been treated and are expected to exceed 134,000 total acres treated through a variety of methods including roadside treatments, landscape treatments and restoration.

With regard to the Great Basin Fuel Break EIS, currently there are no projects in Nevada that have used that document. There are three projects in the Elko District planned for Fiscal Year 2021.

Q: Why do you think fires have been relatively small this year, despite unusually hot and dry conditions?

A: I don’t know if I’d call them much smaller, but I can’t speak for the fires there.