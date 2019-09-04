ELKO — The Elko County Democratic Central Committee is inviting all interested parties to join them for upcoming events, including a protest march.
“We are meeting to protest the Trump administration’s handling of immigrants and asylum seekers and other issues,” said a statement from the party.
The march will be in front of the Elko County Courthouse from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Signs and sign-making materials will be available.
On Sept. 12 the committee is hosting a Democratic Debate Watch Party at the High Desert Inn, in Gallery 2, from 4:30- 8:30 p.m. Snacks will be available.
On Sept. 22 the committee is hosting its third Virtual Meet N Greet. It will be at the Red Lion Inn, Humboldt Room from 3-6 p.m.
The regular meeting of the Elko County Democratic Central Committee will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital Classroom (behind the cafeteria).
Discussion will include the upcoming Roosevelt/Kennedy Dinner at the Convention Center on Nov. 9.
“Anyone that would like to participate or get involved in these interesting times is welcome to attend,” the party stated.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s office reported this week that the Democratic Party registered more than 5,300 voters in August, while Republicans registered about 3,600 voters.
