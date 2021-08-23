Elko fire chief plans to retire

ELKO – Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego is retiring after 29 years in firefighting, and his resignation will come before the Elko City Council Tuesday for acceptance.

“After 10 years serving as fire chief to the best of my ability, I have decided to announce my retirement and turn the reins over to the next generation of fire service leaders,” he wrote to Mayor Reece Keener and the council.

Griego wrote that he will work to ensure a smooth transition to the administration of the new fire chief to be chosen by the council. His last day is Dec. 24, and on Monday he said he has already recommended Deputy Chief Jack Snyder as his replacement.

The fire chief is an appointed position, and the council agenda calls for council direction regarding recruitment of a new fire chief and on a selection process. However, the agenda also states that the council is not required to hold “an open/competitive selection process.”

The 4 p.m. meeting Tuesday will be in the Turquoise Room at the Elko Convention Center.

After Dec. 24 Griego may not be on a fire truck but he may be flying over Elko. He said that he plans to “stay in the area and probably concentrate on being a flight instructor, instead of just on weekends.”

