Elko fire chief plans to retire

ELKO – Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego is retiring after 29 years in firefighting, and his resignation will come before the Elko City Council Tuesday for acceptance.
“After 10 years serving as fire chief to the best of my ability, I have decided to announce my retirement and turn the reins over to the next generation of fire service leaders,” he wrote to Mayor Reece Keener and the council.
Griego wrote that he will work to ensure a smooth transition to the administration of the new fire chief to be chosen by the council. His last day is Dec. 24, and on Monday he said he has already recommended Deputy Chief Jack Snyder as his replacement.
The fire chief is an appointed position, and the council agenda calls for council direction regarding recruitment of a new fire chief and on a selection process. However, the agenda also states that the council is not required to hold “an open/competitive selection process.”
The 4 p.m. meeting Tuesday will be in the Turquoise Room at the Elko Convention Center.
After Dec. 24 Griego may not be on a fire truck but he may be flying over Elko. He said that he plans to “stay in the area and probably concentrate on being a flight instructor, instead of just on weekends.”
He is a certified flight instructor, has his own plane and his own company called Nevada Blue Aviation. He is also in the Civil Air Patrol.
Griego said in his letter that he joined the Lee Engine Company on May 7, 1992, and he served as a volunteer firefighter for five years before “earning a position as a career firefighter in August 1997.” He then spent 14 years “working my way through the ranks of firefighter, driver operator, and captain,” before accepting appointment as chief in September 2011.
Firefighters are eligible for retirement after 20 years on the job, but Griego said he wanted to stay with the department longer.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute for 29 years, starting as a volunteer and working my way up,” the chief said by phone Monday.
He said that the fire department has gone from breaking the barrier of 1,000 calls per year when he started to more than 3,000 calls a year, and everyone but one a new hire is an emergency medical technical or paramedic.
The department also has boosted its skills in hazardous materials handling, trench rescue and confined spaces rescues, Griego said.
“I have seen great strides in the depth of training,” he said.
His department nominated him as Fire Chief of the Year in the International Association of Fire Chiefs competition in 2019, according to the Elko Daily Free Press.