Elko Fire Dept. seeks $1.5 million ladder truck

ELKO – The Elko Fire Department wants to acquire a $1.5 million ladder truck, but the Elko City Council is providing a $500,000 placeholder in the upcoming budget for a used truck instead -- although there is still a spark of hope.

“I know it’s a big-ticket item, and we at the department really think we need it,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jack Snyder in one of two department presentations to the council.

Fire Chief Matt Griego presented the department’s annual report that showed the department responded to 96 fires, or 3.49% of total incidents in 2020. Emergency medical service calls totaled 1,984.

Snyder said refurbishing the current ladder truck would cost $400,000 to $500,000 and is “not really an option,” and the new truck would be the last major purchase for the next six years.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said there are 20 to 30 ladder trucks on the used market at any given time, and that is “really the path forward” because the city cannot afford a new one. “We don’t have that kind of money.”

The ray of hope he offered was the possibility that the $18.3 million coming to Elko from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 would allow for buying a fire truck, depending on the strings attached to how the money is spent.