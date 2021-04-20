Elko Fire Dept. seeks $1.5 million ladder truck

ELKO – The Elko Fire Department wants to acquire a $1.5 million ladder truck, but the Elko City Council is providing a $500,000 placeholder in the upcoming budget for a used truck instead -- although there is still a spark of hope.
“I know it’s a big-ticket item, and we at the department really think we need it,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jack Snyder in one of two department presentations to the council.
Fire Chief Matt Griego presented the department’s annual report that showed the department responded to 96 fires, or 3.49% of total incidents in 2020. Emergency medical service calls totaled 1,984.
Snyder said refurbishing the current ladder truck would cost $400,000 to $500,000 and is “not really an option,” and the new truck would be the last major purchase for the next six years.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said there are 20 to 30 ladder trucks on the used market at any given time, and that is “really the path forward” because the city cannot afford a new one. “We don’t have that kind of money.”
The ray of hope he offered was the possibility that the $18.3 million coming to Elko from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 would allow for buying a fire truck, depending on the strings attached to how the money is spent.
Calder recommended at the April 13 meeting putting $500,000 in the 2021-2022 budget as a placeholder for a later decision on buying used or new if there is available funding from the rescue plan.
Mayor Pro Tempore Mandy Simons said she supported the placeholder recommendation, commenting that “it isn’t the fire department’s fault the stuff they need is expensive.”
The council approved putting $500,000 in the capital equipment fund for a ladder truck with Mayor Reece Keener absent.
Before the $500,000 line item, the preliminary budget for the capital equipment replacement fund showed a beginning fund balance of $1.02 million, resources of $1.26 million, expenditures of $1.77 million, and a $1.86 million transfer in from the general fund. The ending fund balance would be $2.36 million.
The transfer was made possible due to CARES money helping the bottom line, according to Financial Services Director Jan Baum.
Griego said incidents were “pretty steady” throughout each week in 2020, and there were 35 calls where COVID-19 was suspected and 24 calls that were confirmed cases. His report shows that he put in 193.75 hours on COVID-19 community efforts and Snyder, 192 hours.
He said fire drills at schools stopped when the pandemic emergency began in 2020, and the department has modified how fire drills are done at schools since they reopened “so we’re not dumping students into the hall at the same time.”
There were 42 fire drills in 2020, according to the report.
The chief’s report also showed that 1,984 emergency and medical service calls made up 72.09% of incidents. Hazardous condition calls totaled 124, or 4.51%, while good intent calls totaled 258, or 9.38%, and false alarms and false calls numbered 205, or 7.45%.
There were three incidents of overpressure rupture, explosion or overheating but no fire, or 0.11%, and service calls totaled 77, or 2.8%, severe weather or natural disaster calls, two, or 0.07%, and special incident-type calls, three, or 0.11%.
Griego said the department’s fire prevention efforts included 211 inspections after Jamie Winrod became fire marshal in 2020.
Volunteer staff put in 654 hours on scene, and Capt. Robert Lino alone put in 110.5 hours, the report showed. Training hours included 4,005.25 for career staff and 1,286 hours for volunteer staff.
Jeff Winrod was promoted to lieutenant in 2020 and earned a bachelor’s degree in emergency management and homeland security, and Snyder received a master’s degree in public administration and emergency services management. Capt. James Johnson received the Utah supervising fire officer designation, the report also showed.