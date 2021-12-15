Elko hires firm to negotiate with SkyWest

ELKO – Elko City Council has hired Airplanners LLC to negotiate with SkyWest Airlines to at least keep the airline flying to Elko Regional Airport and maybe someday add back flights, but the airline is set to reduce flights beginning in January.

SkyWest will be flying once a day to Salt Lake City and once a day to Elko instead of two flights each way, the airline confirmed late last week, but the city must act fast to even keep those flights coming by reaching an agreement with SkyWest to guarantee minimum revenue.

“This hit us so quickly. We don’t have a lot of time,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder, who told the council on Tuesday that the airline is looking at all its at-risk routes. He recommended contracting with Airplanners to start the job right away.

An Elko delegation that included Nevada Gold Mines met with SkyWest in St. George, Utah, last week, and they came away with the sense of urgency. Calder said an agreement with SkyWest needs to be ready for council action Jan. 11.

He said SkyWest is looking at contractual obligations, a pilot and crew shortage, and the fuel crisis “that was exacerbated by the pandemic.”

SkyWest stated on Dec. 10 that “due to lack of sustainable long-term demand, SkyWest Delta Connection service at Elko will be reduced to one daily round trip in January.” There will be a morning flight to Salt Lake City and an evening return flight to Elko.

Bill Tomcich of Airplanners said his company specializes in negotiating with airlines, and he explained that SkyWest rather than the connecting airline – Delta—is taking the commercial risk with the Elko flights.

He said there are “some signs of optimism. If they go to one flight, they can look at additional sections …. They are creative scheduling opportunities.”

The consulting agreement with Airplanners is for $3,500 per month and terminates on Dec. 31, 2022, covering negotiations for a minimum revenue guarantee and additional help.

“If SkyWest enters into the agreement, but the minimum revenue guarantee is not needed (because the flights break even or meet a pre-negotiated load factor), the consultant will receive a $30,000 bonus. If the consultant can add air service between Elko and Reno the consultant will receive a $7,500 bonus,” Calder said in a Dec. 15 email.

He said the guarantee will be for the evening-in, morning-out flights only, “unless something changes with SkyWest’s schedule,” rather than covering the mid-day flights that are being canceled starting Jan. 1.

Elko has never had a guarantee revenue agreement in the past nor needed it, Calder said.

Mayor Reece Keener said he too was surprised by SkyWest’s decision, but Elko is a business market, and “people are doing more videoconferencing,” rather than flying to meetings. He said Newmont Corp. also used to fly people in and out of Denver for meetings, but those trips have been cut back.

Newmont and Barrick Gold Corp.’s joint venture that created Nevada Gold Mines puts Barrick in charge of operations, with Newmont holding 38.5% of the JV.

The mayor said the reduction to one flight into Elko and one flight out should increase passenger loads, and he hoped to see increased business travel in the future. Leisure travel is recovering but Elko flights are mostly business travel, he said.

“It is essential to keep commercial service. If it stopped, it would be damn near impossible to get it started again,” Keener said.

Sheldon Mudd, executive director of Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, said air service is important for development, reporting that the authority has leads on 46 companies now looking at the area’s possibilities.

“Almost all ask about air service,” Mudd said. “They want to get their executives into Elko.”

He said if company representatives looking at Elko fly into Salt Lake City and drive from there to Elko, they may decide they like Salt Lake City better “and we lose them. Flying directly to Elko is crucial.”

The airport’s manager, Jim Foster, told the council that Elko is “not alone in this right now,” and he has spoken with Pocatello, Idaho, where flights have been cut, and “the same thing is happening at smaller airports around the country.”

Passenger numbers on SkyWest flights at Elko dropped in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and began climbing back in 2021, but they are still below the 2019 and 2018 numbers.

Foster’s figures show there were 35,945 passengers in 2018, 39,460 in 2019, 20,702 in 2020 and 28,482 passengers in 2021.

With a guarantee of minimum revenue agreement, SkyWest could provide Elko flights, and if there aren’t enough passengers the city would find a way to subsidize the airline.

Calder said late last week that SkyWest “had indicated that Elko must move quickly in this direction, or risk losing air service altogether,” and he wrote in the council agenda that the city needs to come up with the minimum revenue guarantee within the next 30 days to retain air service.

He told the city council on Dec. 14 that Jviation Inc., the city’s aviation engineer, “highly recommended” Airplanners. A Jviation representative also attended last week’s meeting with SkyWest.

Not only did Elko never need guarantees, but the city never had Essential Air Service status, which Calder said was “a byproduct of deregulation in the 1970s when certain communities were granted that status.” For instance, Ely had that designation, but he said over time smaller ESA communities lost air service.

He said the federal government has rolled that program back, and Tomcich agreed ESA is “a relic, and on its way out.”

