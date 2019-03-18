ELKO – Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest officials have appointed Annie Dixon as the deputy district Ranger for the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District. In her new position, Dixon will assist the district ranger in providing oversight of the people and resources needed to manage about 1.14 million acres of National Forest lands with diverse natural resource programs.
“Annie has been with us on the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District for 12 years,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “Over the years she has emerged as a leader on our Forest. She will be a great addition to our team in her new capacity.”
Dixon started working on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District while in college. In 2005, she accepted her first position through the Student Temporary Employment Program as a Biological Science Technician. Dixon in 2006 was then hired as a rangeland management specialist in the Student Career Experience Program. After graduating college, she was converted to a permanent position as a rangeland management specialist in 2009.
Dixon briefly left the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District when she went to work as an environmental specialist for Barrick Cortez Mine in 2014. In 2015, the Fremont-Winema National Forest hired her as the supervisory rangeland management specialist on the Winter Rim Zone in southern Oregon. Dixon returned to Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District in 2016 as a supervisory rangeland management specialist.
“As an Elko native, Northeastern Nevada has a special place in my heart,” said Dixon. “I am excited to take on this new challenge in my career and look forward to continuing to work with district employees and engaging with partners, stakeholders, and the community.”
Dixon holds a bachelor of science in Rangeland Ecology and Management from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
She succeeds Joshua Nicholes, who served in the deputy district ranger position for approximately three years. Nicholes recently accepted the district ranger position on the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District.
