ELKO – City officials learned this week that they will not be receiving a grant from the Pennington Foundation for relocation of Kump and Herrera ballfields.

The decision isn’t expected to affect plans for Phase 2 of the Elko Sport Complex or construction of new recreation and events centers. Last fall the City Council agreed to fund construction of the three ballfields through a $10 million bond issue.

The price tag has already risen since then, and is now approaching $12 million. The extra $2 million will come from the City’s Parks and Recreation Department budget, according to director James Wiley.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko has said the new fields will be built before work begins on a $33 million swimming pool-recreation center and a $29 million events center on what is now city property.

Wiley said Thursday that the City has not yet conveyed title to the land or secured the bonds, and he hinted that not all ball fields may be completed ahead of work on the recreation center.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member Danny Story of the Elko Adult Softball League asked Wiley about the plan to move fields first.

“I think that would be the deal on both of the Kump fields, is that they wouldn’t start anything over there until we have the complex done,” Wiley said. “But the Herrera, I think that’s the general plan but again we need to see how things go and see how things play out.”

“I think it’s within the possibility that there’s going to be a push to break ground for the pool site,” Wiley said. One of the boilers at the existing pool recently failed and there is no geothermal heat.

When the City Council approved up to $10 million in bond funding last October, then-city manager Curtis Calder said the Pennington Foundation was planning to help.

“We’ve had conversations, and conceptually they said, ‘Yes, it’s a project with our name on it,’” Calder explained. “Assuming the Foundation board approves it, we’re talking about possibly up to 50% of the overall cost of Phase 2.”

Current City Manager Jan Baum said this week that the City had not submitted a formal grant request to Pennington but the project was informally presented to trustees to see if there was interest.

“It was disappointing to hear the William N. Pennington Foundation will not be participating on Phase II of the Sports Complex but the Pennington Foundation has done so much for our community,” Baum told the Elko Daily Free Press. “We are thankful the project was taken to the Foundation Board to inquire on interest.”

She said foundation trustees are addressing different needs this year, and “This is totally understandable!”

The City is in the final stages of the design process on Phase 2 of the Sport Complex, and hopes to begin construction this summer.

“We are nearing 100% design completion which will provide us with the estimated cost,” Baum said. “I anticipate the City will continue forward with Phase 2 of the Sport Complex. This project is part of the City Master Plan. Any changes to the current plan to construct Phase 2 of the Sports Complex will be directed by Council in a public meeting.”

The $10 million price tag was an estimate as of last fall. Voter approval was not required because the medium-term bonds will be paid back within 10 years and can be financed through multiple sources, including additional property tax revenue the City is receiving after voter rejection of the Elko County School District’s 75-cent Pay-As-You-Go levy.

Boys and Girls Clubs CEO Rusty Bahr said meetings on the recreation and events centers’ progress will be public and the club is working with city officials to get them posted online.

“The Committee will follow open meeting law and everything that goes with that such as posting meetings five days in advance on Boys & Girls Club website,” he told the Elko Daily this week. “We hope to have these at City Hall with live streaming, but working with City for approval to use facilities.”

The City has been in the process of installing a new video system but there have been issues with getting it to work properly, so they have been reverting to older technology, according to City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge.