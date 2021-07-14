Elko OKs land sale for VA cemetery

ELKO – In one of the final steps toward a cemetery for veterans in northeastern Nevada, Elko City Council agreed Tuesday to sell 15.37 acres to the federal government for $900,000.
City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the sale should close in August.
Mayor Reece Keener said he was “delighted to see this move forward” after city staff has worked on the project for years with the congressional delegation, starting with former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. In recent years, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has been spearheading efforts.
“With the City of Elko approving the final sale of the land for the Elko Veterans Cemetery, construction can soon begin on the long-awaited burial ground. Elko has one of the strongest and most active veterans communities in the state, and they’ve advocated for the construction of this much-needed cemetery for over 10 years,” Cortez Masto said Wednesday morning.
“I knew I couldn’t let their advocacy continue to be held up by a slow and bureaucratic response, so I worked hard and advocated with both the Trump and Biden administrations to get this done for Nevada’s veterans,” the senator said in an email.
She had announced on May 27 that the VA had picked the city land for the cemetery. The VA also looked at land managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
City Manager Curtis Calder said before the Tuesday meeting that the VA would not have had an acquisition cost with the BLM land but “a much higher development cost due to the lack of water.”
The city plans to install a water tank at a higher elevation to serve the cemetery, and “once a tank, or tanks, are placed at higher elevations, the North Fifth Street area will open up for further development,” Calder said in an email.
Back in January 2020, the council approved an agreement with the VA to provide access to the land for due diligence that included an appraisal of the city land southeast of the intersection of Jennings Way and Rocky Road. That appraisal by Valbridge Property Advisors put the value at $900,000.
“Based on the appraisal report and review appraisal, VA would like to make an offer of $900,000 to purchase the property,” states a July 31, 2020, letter from Shahidat Abbas, the VA’s project manager, to Laughlin, but the VA continued to look at the BLM property at that point, as well.
The council can sell the city land to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs without a bidding process because the sale is from one government entity to another and the land will be for public use, according to a resolution the council adopted at the Tuesday meeting.
The resolution finds that it is in the best interest of the city to sell the property to the federal government without offering it to the public.