Elko OKs land sale for VA cemetery

City Manager Curtis Calder said before the Tuesday meeting that the VA would not have had an acquisition cost with the BLM land but “a much higher development cost due to the lack of water.”

The city plans to install a water tank at a higher elevation to serve the cemetery, and “once a tank, or tanks, are placed at higher elevations, the North Fifth Street area will open up for further development,” Calder said in an email.

Back in January 2020, the council approved an agreement with the VA to provide access to the land for due diligence that included an appraisal of the city land southeast of the intersection of Jennings Way and Rocky Road. That appraisal by Valbridge Property Advisors put the value at $900,000.

“Based on the appraisal report and review appraisal, VA would like to make an offer of $900,000 to purchase the property,” states a July 31, 2020, letter from Shahidat Abbas, the VA’s project manager, to Laughlin, but the VA continued to look at the BLM property at that point, as well.

The council can sell the city land to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs without a bidding process because the sale is from one government entity to another and the land will be for public use, according to a resolution the council adopted at the Tuesday meeting.