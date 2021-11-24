Elko police to upgrade software for CAD compatibility

ELKO – The Elko Police Department will convert to a new records management system that will be compatible with the new county-wide computer-aided dispatch system already approved by Elko County Commissioners at the recommendation of the county's Enhanced 911 Board.

“This will put everybody on the same page,” said Police Chief Ty Trouten, who is also on the 911 board. “It’s a pretty huge safety factor, as well.”

Without the new software, officers in their cars could receive necessary information through dispatchers, but that information must then go into an email and be physically entered into the Elko PD record system, he said.

Elko City Council agreed on Nov. 23 to a financial proposal and shared agency agreement for $258,916 with Motorola Solutions Inc. for Flex Records Management Software to replace the current software and fit with the CAD update for the dispatch centers in Elko and West Wendover.

There is a chance, however, that the software is eligible for American Rescue Plan Act funds, so Trouten asked the council to approve the $258,916 agreement in case the ARPA funds don’t apply. Elko is receiving $27.5 million in the federal rescue funds, but projects must fit within the federal guidelines.

No payments would be due until one year after the contract for the software becomes effective, so there is time to determine whether the purchase is eligible for ARPA funds. If not, the city can plan for lease payments of $86,305 for the next three budget cycles, according to the council agenda.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said he would complete the paperwork for the Motorola records system changeover yet this week.

The schedule that Motorola Solutions will put together should show the work completed by Dec. 31, 2022, on the CAD side “and both should be in lockstep,” Trouten said in an email. The current CAD system becomes obsolete at the end of next year.

The Central Dispatch Administrative Authority Executive Board recently voted to replace the existing Tyler Tech CAD System with the Motorola CAD system. That vote follows action by Elko County Commissioners in October.

Mayor Reece Keener said he knows "the board and staff have done a lot of due diligence, and based on what I have been briefed on, I definitely support this.” He said if the records management project qualifies for the ARPA funds, that is even better.

The upgrade of the CAD system is part of modernizing the 911 system. The county is going through the state for the dispatch upgrade to Motorola for roughly $148,083 and annual maintenance costs of $16,235.

The county collects a $1 surcharge on phones to help pay for the 911 and computer-aided dispatch projects. The records management system for the Elko Police Department will be funded separately by the city.

The county also had a large grant for the initial Next Generation work, and the Duck Valley Indian Reservation had a separate grant at the same time to upgrade to Next Generation 911.

Trouten told county commissioners at their Oc. 6 meeting that the Elko Police Department would be most affected with the county’s decision to go with Motorola Solutions for the CAD update because the city used a different vendor.

He said at the council meeting Nov. 23 that Tyler Tech “wasn’t even willing to try” to work on the dispatch changes.

County commissioners approved a shared agency agreement under the State of Nevada’s contract with Motorola for the CAD project, and there are multiple agencies in Nevada using the Motorola Solutions system.

