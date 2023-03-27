ELKO – Elko County Commissioners are promoting a newly modified bill called the Elko County Common Sense Lands Act by seeking support from other counties for congressional action on the bill that would ease any Nevada county’s acquisition of pieces of federal land.

“If we get all 17 counties to support the bill, it has a better chance to get through Congress,” said Chairman Rex Steninger on March 15, at which time commissioners voted to send letters to the counties seeking support.

He said the lands bill is “not wholesale transfers” of federal land, and any transfers must meet conditions laid out in the bill.

Commissioners acted on the lands bill after hearing from former Commissioner Demar Dahl, who said it is a continuation of the Sagebrush Rebellion born in the 1970s and more recent efforts aimed at the federal government, which holds nearly 90% of land in Nevada.

“The idea is that Elko County leads the charge,” he said, telling commissioners there is a good chance to get an “appropriation of this Legislature, if counties support it.”

Dahl said the bill allows counties to obtain land from the federal government at no cost, with land transfers made directly to counties that “nominate land they need.”

This time the bill only applies to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, leaving out the U.S. Forest Service, Dahl said. While Commissioner Wilde Brough said he was “a little miffed” that the USFS was left out, he supported the new effort.

Commissioners first approved Elko County’s Common Sense Lands Bill on July 15, 2020, and sent letters then to the counties, but “this updated version is a request to continue to support the effort of the Nevada Lands Council to address land issues in Nevada.”

A draft of the 2023 letter to be sent to counties states that “specifically, this bill transfers selected land directly to the counties without consideration,” and says that transferring the land to the counties directly should remove any argument that the state doesn’t want more land.

“Also, this bill stipulates that no land transferred to the counties can be sold unless approved for sale by the various wildlife groups. It also limited transfers to only BLM land. And finally, this bill makes no provisions for wilderness or Wilderness Study Areas, leaving those decisions for future legislation,” Steninger says in the draft letter.

He also reminds counties that the Nevada Lands Task Force, comprised of one county commissioner from each county, met monthly for a year to study various aspects of a wholesale lands transfer to the state and “determined the transfer could benefit the state significantly.”

Steninger wrote that the task force voted unanimously to recommend pursuing the transfer and state Sen. Pete Goicochea introduced SJR 1 in 2015 calling for the transfer. The bill passed the state Senate and Assembly, and Gov. Brian Sandoval signed it.

“The bill was introduced in Congress by Rep. Mark Amodei as H.R. 1484. The idea of a transfer to local control has widespread, grassroots support,” Steninger writes, adding that the House bill “made significant progress before dying with the 2016 congressional session.”

H.R. 1484 directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Interior to convey, “in phases and without consideration, to the state of Nevada all interest of the United States in federal lands owned, managed, or controlled by the federal government through the USDA or Interior for the purpose of permitting the state to use them to support select beneficiaries,” according to the summary.

The initial conveyance would have been for 7.2 million acres.

Exceptions were made for components of the National Wilderness Preservation System, National Parks, the national wildlife system and federally recognized Indian reservations and lands.

The Nevada Legislature later voted to rescind the SJR 1 lands bill that led to H.R. 1484.

Steninger says in the letter that while various individual county bills currently before Congress have done well, “we fear they will die with the end of this session. We would like all of us to unite behind a single bill and see if we can push it through with our collective efforts.”

The proposed bill says that Nevada’s lack of control of its public land violates the “Equal Sovereignty Principle” and “the paucity of state land and privately controlled land in Nevada severely constrains the size and diversity of Nevada’s economy since the federal land cannot be taxed.”

The bill also states that the Secretary of the Interior “shall convey, without consideration, to the counties of origin all right, title and interest of the United States in and to identified federal lands for the purpose of permitting the counties to use the conveyed lands to support select beneficiaries.”

Additionally, the bill says that “in regard to the checkerboard lands along the railroad corridor, running generally east to west along Interstate 80 in northern Nevada, Congress demands that the public be provided access to public lands landlocked by private holdings.”