Elko Redevelopment Agency extends storefront grants

ELKO -- City of Elko Redevelopment Agency has received only one request for a storefront improvement grant this year, but it's not too late to file for one.

An application was received for the Glennon and Sandoval Building located at 475 Railroad St.

“We open up the Redevelopment Agency Storefront Grant Program from January 1 to March 31 every year,” said Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin. “We did only receive one application for the $25,000 matching grant. We budget for $50,000 each year.”

The RDA voted to approve the Glennon and Sandoval grant for $25,000, Laughlin said. “And they voted to continue to accept applications on a first come, first-served basis until the $25,000 is gone. If no one asks for the funding, or none of them are approved, then that money will roll over until 2023.”

Laughlin said other applicants had been interested in applying, but they were having a hard time getting contractors to guarantee their bids because of the fluctuating cost of materials.

“I gave the option to the RAC to make a recommendation to the RDA on two different options: Keep the grant program open and be able to continue to accept applications until the funding is exhausted, or to just close out the funding this year and roll that $25,000 into the 2023 grants.”

That means downtown business owners can still submit applications for the 2022 grant up until Dec. 31, 2022.

“The applications are available online and they can reach out to the Planning Department and we can help them,” Laughlin said.

In 2020 the RDA approved five storefront improvement grants, including one for a downtown church. More than $100,000 in requests were received that year.

