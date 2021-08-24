Elko school board amends plan to 'comply with law'

ELKO – The Elko County School District will follow Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Directive 48 in its reopening plan, the two-member school board decided Tuesday evening.

The directive says school staff must wear face coverings while inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Trustees Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines unanimously approved a motion “to comply with applicable law, including but not limited to Nevada Revised Statute, Nevada Administrative Code and emergency directives.”

The amendment reversed the school board’s plan approved two weeks ago that allowed face coverings to be optional for students and staff in the Elko County School District.

Five school board members have since resigned, two who voted in favor and two who opposed the plan.

The line “masks will be optional for all students and staff unless an outbreak is determined by local public health authorities,” violated Directive 48, section 5 which allowed school districts with populations less than 100,000 to adopt a policy students, but not for staff.

Teachers are required to wear mask statewide regardless of vaccination status, unless they have a medical exemption, according to the directive.