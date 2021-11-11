Elko to again offer shelter in extreme cold

ELKO – When winter temperatures are hovering around zero or below, a room at an inn will be available to homeless people again this year.

Elko City Council approved a memorandum of understanding to cover the cost at a participating motel, but Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said those staying at the city’s campground for homeless are reluctant to take a room.

“Most in the camp are hesitant to leave the camp” because they want to protect their stuff, he told the council.

Wilkinson said the new MOU and form contract is basically a repeat of what the city offered last year, and this one will be in effect until April 2022 to be used to rent hotel/motel rooms.

Only one hotelier agreed to the arrangement with the city last year, even though Wilkinson said he “had a lot of conversations with hoteliers.” The number of rooms available for sheltering the homeless was limited.

“There was a limit of three rooms available per declaration of an emergency cold weather event. The city declared a cold weather emergency a total of five nights,” he said. “There was one individual in each room per night.”

Wilkinson said he didn’t have the exact cost to the city for the last winter season but estimated it was roughly $200 to $300 total.

The council in a resolution adopted on Dec. 8, 2020, gave Wilkinson and Elko City Manager Curtis Calder the authorization to declare cold weather emergencies and enter contracts with hoteliers.

Friends In Service Helping, which had provided shelter but said last year it couldn’t continue to do so because of COVID-19, will help get the word out.

Both FISH and the City of Elko will have information on the cold weather program on their Facebook pages, and the city will tell the Elko Police Department and the Elko Fire Department about the shelter arrangements, Wilkinson said.

Mayor Reece Keener said during the Nov. 10 council meeting he was concerned after Wilkinson mentioned he didn’t recognize the names of those who took the motel rooms that people who could otherwise pay for a room would take advantage of the city’s program.

The city agrees in the MOU to reimburse for damages caused by those sheltering under the agreement, and Wilkinson said there was no damage last year.

Needle exchange

The council also renewed a contract with Trac-B Harm Reduction Center to provide a needle exchange at the city’s humanitarian camp, although Wilkinson said Trac-B has a small clinic in town, and the clinic representative initially felt that the clinic was taking care of the exchanges.

The Las Vegas-based outfit wants to continue the agreement, however, and the local representative will reach out to the campground to help them potentially get drug users into rehabilitation, Wilkinson told the council.

The first agreement was for one year, but the new one is for three years.

