Elko to get more COVID relief dollars than expected

ELKO – The City of Elko’s pocketbook will see an infusion of nearly $27.48 million from the American Rescue Plan rather than the earlier expected $18 million, and the city is looking at holding a community meeting to talk about how to spend the money.
City Manager Curtis Calder said and other communities in northern Nevada are also seeing a funding hike, and he told the council he was seeking ratification of the acceptance documents staff already signed by a July 9 deadline.
The council voted for ratification but voiced concerns about the chunk of money coming from the federal government.
Mayor Reece Keener said the money will “have to be paid back by future generations and now we see troubling inflation.” However, he said that “we are all taxpayers and if we don’ take the money, it will be spent elsewhere, and we have deserving projects.”
Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the money would just go to someone else, so the city should take the money to do something in Elko that benefits local taxpayers.
Councilman Clair Morris said the money could go for “all kinds of things that the community could benefit from,” including a recreation center, but Calder said a recreation center would not qualify under the restrictions for spending the money.
Calder said projects could include the water and sewer upgrades that could free up taxpayers from paying higher rates while setting up more land for development. The money also could be used for broadband and possibly to start right-of-way work for the long-planned Errecart Boulevard extension.
He said money could be used to offset lost revenue from COVID-19, such as from lower room taxes. That could include helping the Elko Convention and Visitors Center and other entities that receive room taxes.
In addition, he said there could be “sub-grantees” that could include nonprofit organizations that loss funding opportunities due to the coronavirus, and money could be used for mental health services, such as a grant to Nevada Health Centers.
Financial Services Director Jan Baum said the city will need to have a spending plan to present to the state by Oct. 31, after public input.
The city expects to hold the community meeting within 60 days but has not set a date.
Elko is receiving the higher-than-expected allocation as a city with a population of under 50,000. The first half of the money would come in July of this year and the other half a year later, Baum said.
In public comment, Janine Hansen of Nevada Families for Freedom said taking the American Rescue Plan money “sells our soul to the federal government and the state,” and she also talked about increasing inflation, as did another commenter, Kenny Dutton.
According to an Associated Press report this week, prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years because of supply shortages that are increasing costs for goods and services. Consumer prices rose 0.9% from May and 5.4% over the past year.