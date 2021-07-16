Elko to get more COVID relief dollars than expected

ELKO – The City of Elko’s pocketbook will see an infusion of nearly $27.48 million from the American Rescue Plan rather than the earlier expected $18 million, and the city is looking at holding a community meeting to talk about how to spend the money.

City Manager Curtis Calder said and other communities in northern Nevada are also seeing a funding hike, and he told the council he was seeking ratification of the acceptance documents staff already signed by a July 9 deadline.

The council voted for ratification but voiced concerns about the chunk of money coming from the federal government.

Mayor Reece Keener said the money will “have to be paid back by future generations and now we see troubling inflation.” However, he said that “we are all taxpayers and if we don’ take the money, it will be spent elsewhere, and we have deserving projects.”

Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the money would just go to someone else, so the city should take the money to do something in Elko that benefits local taxpayers.

Councilman Clair Morris said the money could go for “all kinds of things that the community could benefit from,” including a recreation center, but Calder said a recreation center would not qualify under the restrictions for spending the money.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}