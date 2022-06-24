Elko to see indirect impact from abortion law reversal

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada women seeking an abortion will need to travel farther now that the U.S. Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade.

Elko has no abortion services and women have had to travel to places such as Utah and Idaho. But those two states have abortion bans that are triggered by Friday’s decision, meaning the nearest services will be in the Reno area.

Utah's ban could begin as soon as the Legislature’s general counsel certifies the action. Idaho’s ban is expected to go into effect in 30 days.

The Supreme Court decision will not change the law in Nevada, where abortions are legal and backed by a 1990 voter referendum.

Nevada has the seventh highest abortion rate in the nation, at 19.4 per 1,000 women ages 15-44 years old. The highest rate is in the District of Columbia at 32.7% and the lowest is Wyoming at 1.3.

While the abortion laws in Nevada will remain unchanged, the issue could have implications on the political scene. The state’s U.S. Senate contest between incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt is expected to be one of the key races this fall determining the balance of power in Congress.

Republicans are applauding Friday’s decision but also pointing out that it affirms state rights.

"Today, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a historic decision overturning decades of federal overreach and returning the right to regulate abortion to the states. We applaud this decision and will continue to advocate in Nevada for the sanctity of life,” stated the Nevada Republican Party. “In Nevada, the right to an abortion was passed by referendum in 1990 and can only be modified by a direct vote of the people. Despite Democrat misinformation, no changes to abortion access in Nevada would be possible until 2024 at the earliest. "

Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, confirmed that the ruling would not impact Nevada but cautioned residents not to be complacent.

“Those who wish to attack reproductive rights will not stop at this ruling, and there are ways less sympathetic state or federal governments could find ways to restrict access in Nevada,” he said Friday.

Abortion bans in other states may lead to people coming to Nevada to seek the procedure, he added.

The state's powerful Culinary Union said "The right to a safe abortion remains legal in Nevada because Democrats, whom Culinary Union members have helped elect, have protected Nevadans right to choose.

"Voting has real consequences, but also opportunities. This November, our rights will be on the ballot, and the Culinary Union calls on voters to show up in force and vote to elect political candidates who will stand for abortion and the right to choose, economic justice, and who will fight to protect working families."

