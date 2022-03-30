Elko VA cemetery gets official name

WASHINGTON – The long-awaited new veterans’ cemetery in Elko will be named Elko National Cemetery, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs revealed on March 29.

“I am pleased to announce the name of the first VA national cemetery in Nevada. With every new Veterans cemetery, we increase access across the nation for veterans who want to be buried in a Veterans cemetery close to their home and loved ones,” said VA Undersecretary for Memorial Affairs Matt Quinn.

The VA sought suggestions from local veterans and community leaders, and the name Elko National Cemetery was nominated by several veterans’ groups and had the support of Elko Mayor Reece Keener, the VA reported.

The name Elko National Cemetery meets federal requirements that the cemetery be named for the geographic area in which the facility is located.

The VA reported that there are 3,075 veterans within a 75-mile radius of Elko, where the VA purchased 15.37 acres in August 2021 from the City of Elko for $900,000, which was the appraised value. The land is south of Rocky Road and east of Jennings Way.

According to the announcement, the first interments in the Elko cemetery will be in late 2024. The cemetery will be built in multiple phases, with each phase providing 15 years of burial service. Phase One will include 600 gravesites.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who was instrumental in winning approval for the Elko VA cemetery, said “this cemetery has been a long time in the making, and I’ve worked with our veteran community and local officials to make it a reality. Now, with an official name, the Elko National Cemetery will make it possible for our dedicated veterans to be buried near their families and loved ones.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said “we must do everything we can to honor the thousands of Nevada veterans who have heroically served our country in military service. By officially naming the Elko National Cemetery, the VA is another step closer to providing veterans and their families with our first nationally recognized burial ground in Nevada for those who fought to protect our freedoms.”

Nevada’s other cemeteries for veterans are owned and maintained by the State of Nevada.

Currently, the closest burial option for veterans living in the Elko area is Snake River Canyon National Cemetery 169 miles away in Buhl, Idaho. There are two in-state veterans cemeteries – Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, 254 miles away from Elko, and Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, the VA stated.

“When this new cemetery opens, approximately 94% of America’s veterans will have a national, state or tribal cemetery located within 75 miles of where they live,” Quinn said.

Efforts had been under way since 2011 to get a VA cemetery in Elko, and federal land managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management was under consideration for the cemetery before the VA chose the city’s property.

The city’s ability to provide water to the cemetery was a selling point. The city plans to install a water tank at a higher elevation to serve the site.

