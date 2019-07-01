ELKO – A group gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Elko County Courthouse to show support for the Sudanese people. Elko residents and Sudanese natives carried signs that said “Blue for Sudan” while exclaiming, “Freedom for Sudan. Justice for Sudan. Equality for Sudan.”
Sudanese natives gave fiery speeches in which they stressed the importance of Sudan having an independent government run by its people. Organizers hope that this protest will bring awareness to the current state of Sudan, as well as show support for the Sudanese people. Sudan has been in a state of unrest since early 2019, when the state military ousted President Omar al-Bashir. What followed were protests led by the Sudanese people, which were quickly and violently dispersed by military forces. It is estimated that more than 100 people were killed.
The Elko protest coincided with protests happening globally, following the lead of protesters and organizers in Sudan.
