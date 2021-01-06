Elko's political leaders comment on Capitol clash

"I've been in the Capitol several times, and the White House once. A line was crossed in America today," Gonzalez said.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Georgia's Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were declared winners in the U.S. Senate runoff election, splitting the Senate 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be the tie-breaking vote.

Democrats also held onto their majority in the House of Representatives. However, the political landscape could change because "that's the beauty of a Republican form of government," Gonzalez said.

"I have so many friends, family, colleagues and students, who fall into different parts of the political spectrum," he said. "But even if you voted for someone who wasn't in the majority every two and four years, you have a chance to vote and get back in the majority."

Gonzalez said because of how the system of government works he sleeps well at night, but probably not tonight, "because of everything that occurred today."

In Nevada, Trump supporters peacefully rallied in Carson City and Las Vegas.