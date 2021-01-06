Elko's political leaders comment on Capitol clash

ELKO – Local representatives of Republican and Democratic parties reacted strongly to Wednesday's breach of the U.S. Capitol by "Save America Rally" protesters.
Elko County Republican Chairman Lee Hoffman called protesters storming the Capitol during the joint session of Congress "unacceptable and damaging to our nation and to our society."
"There is much evidence of voting irregularities and even fraud in this year's election, and I understand why people are upset," Hoffman continued. "I support pursuing all constitutional and legal remedies to resolve those voting issues."
But Hoffman said he did not support those who disrupted Wednesday's Electoral College ratification.
"I agree with people who want to protect the Constitution. The Constitution guarantees our right to peaceably assemble, but trying to storm the Capitol is not peaceable assembly and is, in fact, destructive to the constitutional cause," he said.
Additionally, Hoffman questioned the protestors' behavior, stating it was out of character for Trump supporters.
"An open question at the moment is whether or not the people attacking the Capitol were, in fact, Trump supporters or whether they were anarchists of some brand or another posing as such," Hoffman said. "No Trump supporters I know would do that."
Elko Democratic Party Chairman Steven Anderson blamed Trump for the riot, citing the President's belief that voter fraud occurred in November.
"President Trump continues to disparage the 2020 election without any evidence of widespread fraud," he said. "He is constantly adding fuel to the fire."
Anderson said Trump brought the protestors to Washington on the day of the ratification.
"He encouraged his followers to come to D.C. today and stoked the fire with an hour-long speech as the joint session in Congress was performing their duty to ratify the Electoral College results," he added.
Anderson believes Trump and the Republican Party "should be held responsible for today's violence in Washington, D.C."
"The Mayor of Washington D.C. requested assistance from the D.C. National Guard on Monday. Where were they today?" Anderson asked. "President Trump controls the D.C. National Guard."
Watching the events unfold in Washington was "a little disheartening," said Danny Gonzalez, Great Basin College political science professor.
"For someone who has so many students and trying to advance that idea of civil discourse, it all went out the window today as windows were being broken out in the Capitol," he said.
"I've been in the Capitol several times, and the White House once. A line was crossed in America today," Gonzalez said.
Elsewhere on Wednesday, Georgia's Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were declared winners in the U.S. Senate runoff election, splitting the Senate 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be the tie-breaking vote.
Democrats also held onto their majority in the House of Representatives. However, the political landscape could change because "that's the beauty of a Republican form of government," Gonzalez said.
"I have so many friends, family, colleagues and students, who fall into different parts of the political spectrum," he said. "But even if you voted for someone who wasn't in the majority every two and four years, you have a chance to vote and get back in the majority."
Gonzalez said because of how the system of government works he sleeps well at night, but probably not tonight, "because of everything that occurred today."
In Nevada, Trump supporters peacefully rallied in Carson City and Las Vegas.
Assemblyman and Republican John Ellison said he was following the developments in Nevada and Washington closely, stating he was "worried for what was going to happen" with Democrats in charge of the Senate.
"I personally believe that the way things are going, the United States is in big trouble, Ellison said. "You're talking massive tax increases, gun control, giving up the rights that millions of people who died for this country to make it free, away from some of the issues that these guys are going to push on to us."