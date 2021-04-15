Ellison, Goicoechea give ‘thumbs down’ to Nevada legislative session so far

ELKO – Nevada legislators representing Elko and rural Nevada are presenting the current state legislative session with failing grades, but they said things could improve now that the statehouse has been opened.

“Hopefully, it will get better when we open the doors tomorrow,” Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, said on April 14. “We’re about 70 days in and few bills have moved from one house to the other.”

He said lawmakers had not been “as engaged as we should be” this session, and one reason is because meetings and voting online were a slower process that limited debate. He hopes the reopening “will be a breath of fresh air.”

Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, said on April 15 that the building has opened, and the chance to hold committee meetings and testimony in person rather than on Zoom should have “a large effect in how bills come up.”

He said the way the current session has been conducted had an impact on people’s rights and has been a “real mess.”

The building’s doors are open but the public -- including lobbyists, activists and those testifying before committees -- will need to make appointments to meet in-person with lawmakers or attend hearings, according to The Associated Press.