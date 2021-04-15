Ellison, Goicoechea give ‘thumbs down’ to Nevada legislative session so far

ELKO – Nevada legislators representing Elko and rural Nevada are presenting the current state legislative session with failing grades, but they said things could improve now that the statehouse has been opened.
“Hopefully, it will get better when we open the doors tomorrow,” Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, said on April 14. “We’re about 70 days in and few bills have moved from one house to the other.”
He said lawmakers had not been “as engaged as we should be” this session, and one reason is because meetings and voting online were a slower process that limited debate. He hopes the reopening “will be a breath of fresh air.”
Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, said on April 15 that the building has opened, and the chance to hold committee meetings and testimony in person rather than on Zoom should have “a large effect in how bills come up.”
He said the way the current session has been conducted had an impact on people’s rights and has been a “real mess.”
The building’s doors are open but the public -- including lobbyists, activists and those testifying before committees -- will need to make appointments to meet in-person with lawmakers or attend hearings, according to The Associated Press.
Lawmakers worked from their offices during the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the doors were closed to the public. Ellison said legislators are still tested weekly for the virus and their temperature is taken daily.
Both also were upset that only a small percentage of bills proposed for this session made it past the April 9 cutoff, including only one of Ellison’s, on education, and a few of Goicoechea’s, including requiring headlights in daytime on two-lane highways.
“Three hundred bills went up in smoke,” the senator said. “I don’t think it was a surprise to anybody that bills didn’t get through.”
Ellison said 37 out of 119 bills sponsored by Republicans in the Assembly made it past the deadline, and “the bills important to Nevada, they wouldn’t even hear them.” Democrats are in the majority in the Nevada Legislature.
“It’s very partisan, and just a flawed process,” Goicoechea said.
Mining taxes
The resolutions that could put mining tax increases to the voters were not part of the cutoff process and remain in play.
Both Ellison and Goicoechea said they are keeping a close eye on the resolutions that would allow a mining tax hike to be on the ballot for the next general election because of their potential impact to the industry and communities.
“I think it is all being negotiated. We’re not seeing much movement,” the senator said, explaining that the resolutions could be put to lawmakers as late as the last day of the session if negotiations fail.
Ellison said the resolutions that are in the Senate Finance Committee now “could be devastating to rural Nevada,” and they could also impact large equipment companies like Cashman Equipment that are based in Las Vegas.
“I will fight them to the death,” he said.
Mining in Nevada currently pays a 5% net proceeds tax.
One proposed tax change would be to remove the 5% cap on net proceeds from minerals taxes and tax gross proceeds at 7.75%, with 25% of proceeds going to education. Another would allow the 7.75% tax on gross proceeds but send 50% of the tax proceeds to state residents, while the third resolution would keep a net proceeds tax but raise the cap from 5% to up to 12%.
Progressive Leadership of Nevada said in a February statement to the Elko Daily Free Press that PLAN is “supportive of all of these resolutions as one source of needed revenue, and we know that other sources will have to be considered. Out of the three, we are most supportive of AJR 1 in that it earmarks funds for healthcare, education and economic assistance for all Nevadans.”
PLAN also said then that it is in communication with the Nevada Mining Association and is open to compromises “which meaningfully increase revenue and do not cost more to low-income folks, such as a regressive sales tax.”
The bill to create “Innovation Zones” to attract technology companies also remains active, and Ellison said he opposed it and had the support of police departments. The idea is to allow creation of a stand-alone community.
Rural bills
Goicoechea’s SB 395 made it through the deadline, It would allow school districts under 45,000 population to go outside the $3.64 taxation limit on each Nevada county for up to 25 cents in taxes to bond for school construction with voter approval.
He said he rejected a plea from Elko County School District, however, to increase the population limit so the district could qualify for bonding. Voters in Elko County last November defeated the longtime, 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax for school construction.
Goicoechea said he told the school district that it needed to convince voters again to approve a tax for school construction.
Also still alive is his SB 77 from Eureka County, which would allow boards to meet in closed session to talk about issues when they are part of federal permitting studies that are confidential until agencies publish documents.
His bill for headlights also is alive, but he said he needs to find $2 million for the estimated cost of signs that the Nevada Department of Transportation would have to stall.
Goicoechea’s bill to expand hemp manufacturing, such as for CBD oils, remains active, as does SB 181 that reduces the hours needed to meet licensing requirements for drug and alcohol counselors, at the request of Vitality Center in Elko and Frontier in Fallon. The hours were cut by a third to boost chances of recruiting counselors.
Goicoechea said a bill he co-sponsored that would transfer the East Ely Railroad Depot Museum from the state to Ely and the Nevada Northern Railroad Foundation died.
Ellison’s survivor bill, AB 330, would allow the extra college credits that high schoolers earn to be used in any Nevada college, rather than just the community college nearest them.
“It’s important. These kids work hard in high school, and they can cut their college costs in half,” the assemblyman said.
Goicoechea said he expects there to be one or two special sessions after the current 120-day session ends May 31 on what to do with the American relief funding package that will be coming to Nevada and on redistricting of the state after census figures are available.