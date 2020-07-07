Ellison hopes state won’t go back to phase one

Dahl said the governor called him Friday and voiced concerns about the spike in cases in the county and the capacity of Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, which had one COVID-19 patient on Friday but had none in the hospital on Monday.

“It’s hard to figure out why we are getting so many cases,” he said. “I think most people are willing to wear masks, and I see a lot of people with masks, but at the same time I see a large number who aren’t wearing them.”

Sisolak declared on June 24 that everyone in Nevada had to wear masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, and Elko County continues to urge everyone to do so, however, Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvazia has said he won’t enforce the mask ultimatum.

The sheriff was critical of the governor in a Republic United Facebook posting that stated he heard Sisolak received a complaint regarding Elko’s July 4 fireworks show because the show as planned then would break the rule of 50 people or under.