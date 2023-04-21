ELKO – Elko County Commissioners hope to catch the attention of Frontier Communications over long service outages that could be life-threatening to customers in rural Elko County, especially during heavy snowstorms, health emergencies or in case of fire.

“For our family it is a health issue,” Pamela Bottari Johnson said, telling commissioners that she was also speaking for people living throughout rural Elko County, including Lamoille, Jiggs, Osino and Starr Valley, and for her mother, Ella May Bottari.

Johnson said she has kept records of phone outages since 2021 because her 94-year-old mother’s pacemaker depends on her phone line in Lamoille for monitoring, but Frontier service has been out “most of the time since January,” and cell service is spotty.

Commissioners voted on April 19 to send letters of complaint about Frontier’s service to the company and congressional representatives and to file a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada after listening to concerns and reading emails outlining problems with phone service.

“At a minimum, we write letters to Frontier and PUCN. They put people’s lives at risk. They were snowbound,” said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, after Commissioner Jon Karr asked Chief Civil Deputy Elko County Attorney Rand Greenburg “what can we do? What is within our legal realm?”

Greenburg said he would need to do research but “off the top of my head” there are provisions in the law if companies are not doing things ethically.

Frontier has a franchise agreement with the City of Elko, but the county doesn’t have a franchise agreement with the company, Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said.

Chairman Rex Steninger said “we’re kind of a conduit between our residents and these big agencies,” and “when the county commission acts, it creates action a lot of times.”

He said Frontier could be embarrassed when it hears public comments.

Commissioner Wilde Brough said that in Clover Valley, “I can’t call local. I can call long-distance on my land line.”

Andreozzi said that in rural areas, cell service only works where phones are in line of sight of a cell tower.

Karr said he wasn’t attacking local Frontier employees but rather the company “as a whole. They’ve done a horrific job in the last six, eight, 10 years. They used to be a very good company.”

He wondered if the Elko County TV District could provide help improve cell service to rural areas, and Osborne told commissioners she would contact Charles Schaer, who is on the TV district board.

In an April 20 email, Osborne said she believed Karr was looking at whether the district has the “funds and tower space to work with a wireless carrier to either provide tower space for their service or perhaps install a new tower.”

In her comments, Johnson alleged that Frontier “gets sneaky” by sending tickets with numbers on them stating that the problem is fixed, but it hasn’t been fixed. She said she checks with a friend who can see the “box” where Frontier does repairs, and no one was there.

Gloria Ortman of Lamoille told commissioners she can see the box and Frontier is “absolutely not at the box when they say they are.” She said an example of phone problems was a nearby fire three days ago. She tried to call 911, then tried a couple of cellphones and all those calls dropped. She was finally able to reach a volunteer firefighter.

The fire turned out to be an out-of-control controlled burn.

“It’s scary out there when you can’t get a hold of anyone in an emergency situation,” Ortman said.

She told commissioners a Frontier employee called to apologize and that she was told a new board is needed for the phone service, but it hasn’t arrived and then when it does, someone from California must come to install it.

“There is no fix anytime in sight. My phone has worked two-thirds of the time, if I am being generous, and I pay for 100%,” Ortman said.

Johnson said she started her complaint strategy with the Better Business Bureau, which decreased Frontier’s business rating, and she has compiled details on long-term service outages for different people in the county.

Paul Bottari of Wells said the Bottaris have filed a formal complaint with the PUCN.

Dawn Rivard, consumer outreach director for PUCN, said in an April 20 email that the commission cannot provide comment on pending investigations.

Kristin McQueary said in an email that she and her husband Neil McQueary “were greatly affected by the great Ruby Valley telephone outage of 2023. For almost four weeks, we did not have telephone service despite many, many telephone calls to Frontier Communications and the Nevada Public Utilities Commission.”

She said that at first Frontier denied there was a widespread outage because it didn’t get many complaints, but “how can people without phone service call to complain? The next excuse was that Frontier’s snowcat was broke down. That was understandable for a day or two, but not for weeks on end.”

McQueary questioned why the company didn’t rent or borrow a snowcat or rent a helicopter.

“If Ruby Valley had a cell tower and reliable cell service, everyone in Ruby Valley would disconnect their Frontier service. However, cell service in Ruby Valley is sporadic and dependent upon atmospheric conditions. So, the residents of Ruby Valley are stuck with Frontier,” she said.

McQueary said she and many of her neighbors called the PUCN on several occasions regarding the outages, and although employees “were sympathetic and professional, the outage was not fixed for weeks.”

McQueary also said in the email that “ironically,” as she was writing to the county, she was also waiting for Frontier to fix her mother’s telephone service in the City of Elko because her service “quits for about a week and then mysteriously restarts the day before the repair person is supposed to come to her residence to determine what is wrong.”

Commissioners should ask the Nevada Public Utilities Commission to enforce the statutory mandate for reliable service, wrote McQueary.

In public comment, Harry Botsford of Spring Creek said regulations called for phone service and phone repairs within a certain length of time, but no one is enforcing them these days.

Suzanne Haskins of North Ruby Valley wrote in an April 19 email to the county that on Feb. 11 she called Frontier to report an outage for herself and Don and Grace Duval, and Frontier’s customer service representative told her there were no outages in her area. She was told that repeatedly for several days in a row.

“Then it was changed to a large outage effecting 12 customers with no estimated time of repair. Then they were unable to complete the repair because their snowcat broke down and that excuse was used for two weeks. Then they were waiting for a specialized technician to come work on a repair that was good for a week,” Haskins said.

“At no point during the 25-day outage was there a sense of urgency. During one of the worst winters in history we were unable to conduct business, seek emergency assistance whether it was fire, medical or otherwise,” she wrote.

Neil McQueary wrote an email stating that the Ruby Valley school had no land line for three weeks.

Attempts to contact a Frontier Communications representative on April 20 weren’t successful.