 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Face coverings required in city buildings
0 comments

Face coverings required in city buildings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko logo

ELKO -- In light of recent changes in CDC recommendations on mask usage and the State of Nevada’s alignment with CDC updates, the City of Elko will be requiring all employees, customers, and/or citizens, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks or face coverings while inside City of Elko Buildings starting on Friday, July 30, 2021.

The City will continue following the Elko County Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan, which has been in effect since May 1, 2021. Please visit the City’s website to review the Local Plan.

CDC guidelines and recommendations are subject to change. COVID-19 is very much still within our community and Elko County is deemed as having “substantial or high transmission.” Individuals are encouraged to be personally accountable and respectful of others, including, but not limited to, staying home when sick, practicing good personal hygiene, and respecting the choice (and privacy) of others.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commissioners oppose vaccine passports
Government and Politics

Commissioners oppose vaccine passports

The passport resolution states that the board of commissioners “prohibit the use of vaccine passports by any county office, board or agent” and “strongly discourages the use of vaccine passports by any other agency or business within the county.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News