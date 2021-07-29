Face coverings required in city buildings

ELKO -- In light of recent changes in CDC recommendations on mask usage and the State of Nevada’s alignment with CDC updates, the City of Elko will be requiring all employees, customers, and/or citizens, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks or face coverings while inside City of Elko Buildings starting on Friday, July 30, 2021.

The City will continue following the Elko County Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan, which has been in effect since May 1, 2021. Please visit the City’s website to review the Local Plan.

CDC guidelines and recommendations are subject to change. COVID-19 is very much still within our community and Elko County is deemed as having “substantial or high transmission.” Individuals are encouraged to be personally accountable and respectful of others, including, but not limited to, staying home when sick, practicing good personal hygiene, and respecting the choice (and privacy) of others.

