Final vote count shows 88% turnout in Elko County

ELKO – The final votes have been counted, showing that Elko County made an impressive 88% turnout in the 2020 election.

A total of 21,991 ballot were cast out of 24,952 active voters, according to the Elko County Clerk.

President Donald Trump received 16,471 votes in Elko County, compared with 4,557 for Joe Biden. Less than 700 votes went to other candidates or “none of the above.”

County commissioners have scheduled a meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to certify the vote count.

Commissioners will also discuss starting the process of recruiting a new public defender, after Kriston Hill was elected judge for Department 1 of Nevada’s Fourth Judicial District.

They will also consider a request from the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center to provide funds for maintenance and utility services, and discuss an update on the status of remodeling projects and building acquisitions for office, some of which are in progress but have been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elko City Council has also scheduled a meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to approve the vote totals from the city election.

The election canvass is the only item on the city council’s agenda.

