Final vote on county building fees Oct. 21

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a business impact statement proposing increasing building permit fees, and they plan to vote on the fee schedule at their Oct. 21 meeting.

Elko County Building and Safety Department Director Thomas Ingersoll said if the schedule is approved, the fee hikes can begin immediately for just-starting commercial projects, but the new fees for residential construction “will start with the beginning of the new year.”

The typical residential building fees will rise an average of $1,100, Ingersoll told commissioners, and these will be based on February 2019 valuation data that will be nearly two years old when the new fee schedule begins. He said the 2019 data provides a little break to builders, rather than using more current data.

Ingersoll said housing valuations would rise from a little more than $52 per square foot to $122 per square foot.

He also said the fee hikes for electrical and plumbing work will go up from $22 to $44.

Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said users should pay for the building department, which has not raised rates since 1997.

The business impact statement reported that the current cost for the building department is approximately $540,000 a year but average fees in the past five years have brought in $402,749 a year. The fee increases should add $150,000 to $250,000 for the department, according to the statement.

