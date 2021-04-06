Fire board eyes thin slice of pay-as-you-go tax money

Elko County’s property tax cap is $3.64 per $100 assessed valuation, and the county is at that cap, but the defeat of pay-as-you-go opens the way for 75 more cents out of the capped amount. Taxpayers would not see any increase because they have been paying the 75 cents.

The current pay-as-you-go tax expires June 30, 2022, so the proposal to raise the tax for the fire district would not be collected until after that date.

Along with the county, cities in Elko County also are hoping for a share of the pay-as-you-go amount.

Elko City Council decided in March to seek 17.77 cents from the pay-as-you-go pot with plans to define where the money would be used, while acknowledging that the Elko County School District may try again to get voter approval.

The fire board -- which is made up of Elko County Commissioners -- will be talking about the possible tax increase and the proposed fire district budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at its April 8 meeting.

The tentative budget for the fire district’s operating fund calls for revenues of $3.7 million, but it forecasts revenues of a little more than $4 million if the tax rate went from 26 cents to 29.25 cents. Expenditures for the operating fund are expected to be a little more than $3.71 million.