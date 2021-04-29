Fire department's paramedic request denied

ELKO – Elko Fire Department’s level of medical service will remain at the advanced emergency medical technician level despite a request for Elko City Council to allow moving up to paramedic services.
“The program is needed beyond measure,” EFD Capt. James Johnston told the council.
Capt. Ray Mowry said 70% of fire department calls are medical, and “most people expect to see a paramedic come off the truck or ambulance.”
The fire department wants to upgrade its state license to the paramedic level, and Assistant Fire Chief Jack Snyder said the EFD already has four certified paramedics and three more in training who could provide a higher level of care, if permitted.
Erin Coleman, who came to the Elko Fire Department as a paramedic, told the council that those trained as paramedics cannot do a full level of care when they respond to a call because the department is not certified to that level. For example, advanced EMTs can do CPR but they cannot administer medications to bring a patient’s pulse back.
EFD’s proposal, which came as the city and firefighters are in labor negotiations, failed by with a lack of any motion following a recommendation from City Manager Curtis Calder that the department stay at the current level.
Calder said ambulance reimbursements from fire department service average $10,000 a year, “that’s per year not per month,” and the EFD averages only 3.25 ambulance transports per month.
The city has a cooperative agreement with Elko County that states the Elko County Ambulance Service is the primary ambulance service in the county and in the City of Elko, and “it is at the paramedic level,” Calder said at the April 27 council meeting.
“The reason why I recommended that the City of Elko not upgrade to a paramedic-level agency is that is a duplication of service. While I support our current level of medical first response, it makes little sense to upgrade our fire department when we are not the primary ambulance service,” Calder told the Elko Daily.
Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego said in an interview that the fire department has been working on the paramedic project for several years, and he wanted to bring the question to the council while negotiations are ongoing because the council “needs to know all the bits and pieces” when considering a contract.
He said the council took no action, but “they didn’t say we will never do this,” and the paramedic question could come back as the city grows and needs change.
Elko County Ambulance Service and the EFD have joint protocols, and are “on the same sheet of music,” Snyder said at the meeting. “We would all be treating patients at the same level.”
Mayor Reece Keener asked the director of the Elko County Ambulance Service, Lee Cabaniss, if advancing the EFD to the paramedic level would “step on your feet at all,” to which Cabaniss said no. “Since 2016 we have been working to build a strong relationship with the Elko Fire Department.
Dr. Amber Donnelli, dean of the Great Basin College nursing program, told the council it would have helped had the EFD been able to provide paramedic services during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital had 36 people out.
During public comment, former Councilman Lee Hoffman warned the council not to upgrade to paramedic service because of higher costs likely for training, supply costs, compensation to firefighters and recertification costs.
He also said it seemed inappropriate to talk about the upgrade when contract negotiations are under way.
Paul Ward of MedX Air One, however, told the council that there was a “compelling need” for the paramedic service, and he felt the upgrade would be handled well and be cost-effective.
Johnston said the paramedic program for EFD could be customized, and city would not have to purchase 60 different drugs, for example.
Griego said that “back in the day, we weren’t EMTs at all, we just responded to fires,” but since then the department has added EMT service, and then the current advanced EMT service, and the final level would be the paramedic level.
“We provide a tiered response,” he said in the interview, with EFD providing the advanced EMTs. Then the Elko County Ambulance Service “shows up and we hand it off to them, and then they hand it off to the hospital.” The Elko hospital may then decide to transfer a patient to a larger facility out of town.
Snyder’s presentation to the council showed that there are 13 certified advance EMTs who are career employees with the EFD and 19 advanced EMTs department-wide, including volunteers. There also are six EMTs. The department has one ambulance and two engines equipped to provide advance EMT care.
The proposal was for two paramedics per shift, and Snyder’s presentation stated that recurring training and recertification would be done inhouse or in conjunction with Elko County Ambulance Service and its training center.
Some of those who are now paramedics came to the EFD already at that level, while others paid for training out of pocket while in the EFD, and others used the city’s education incentives to become paramedics, according to Griego.