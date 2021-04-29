Fire department's paramedic request denied

The city has a cooperative agreement with Elko County that states the Elko County Ambulance Service is the primary ambulance service in the county and in the City of Elko, and “it is at the paramedic level,” Calder said at the April 27 council meeting.

“The reason why I recommended that the City of Elko not upgrade to a paramedic-level agency is that is a duplication of service. While I support our current level of medical first response, it makes little sense to upgrade our fire department when we are not the primary ambulance service,” Calder told the Elko Daily.

Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego said in an interview that the fire department has been working on the paramedic project for several years, and he wanted to bring the question to the council while negotiations are ongoing because the council “needs to know all the bits and pieces” when considering a contract.

He said the council took no action, but “they didn’t say we will never do this,” and the paramedic question could come back as the city grows and needs change.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elko County Ambulance Service and the EFD have joint protocols, and are “on the same sheet of music,” Snyder said at the meeting. “We would all be treating patients at the same level.”