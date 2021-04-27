Fire protection fee locked in for two years

In other words, NDF pays for its staff sent out when there is a federal fire, and the federal government picks up the tab for the rest of the fire costs. Andreozzi quipped that “all we have to do is make sure lightning strikes on federal land.”

Only 1% of land in Nevada is state-owned, while 87% of the state is federally managed and the remainder is private land. Elko County covers 17,203 square miles, or nearly 11 million acres, and 28% of the land is private. The county is the fourth largest in the nation.

County Fire Chief Matt Petersen said the 2018 fire in Lamoille Canyon and the South Sugarloaf Fire the same year, for example, started on private land and spread to federal land so NDF paid and billed the federal government. The South Sugarloaf Fire blackened 233,462 acres. The canyon fire covered more than 9,000 acres.

Chairman Jon Karr said those high fire costs are why he agrees the county should pay the fire protection fee to NDF.

Petersen said in a memo to the fire board that the county is attempting to ease the risk in Elko County by forming a wildland fire risk reduction division that will track fuels treatments and add those records to the risk data.

“This should allow Elko County to ‘buy down’ risk acres within the county,” he wrote.