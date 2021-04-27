Fire protection fee locked in for two years

ELKO – Elko County will be paying $812,967 each of the next two fiscal years to the Nevada Division of Forestry for the Wildland Fire Protection Program, which State Forester and Fire Warden Kacey KC said was the lowest amount NDF could swing.
She said Elko County is high risk on the fee formula index, and she tried to come up with “a reasonable number for you guys to pay so you can continue in the program.” KC also said, however, Gov. Steve Sisolak told her that counties have to pay the full participation rate to be in the fire protection program.
“Unfortunately for Elko County … you guys are a large county with a lot of acres and private acres and a lot of fire,” KC told the Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners, reporting that 50% of fire-risk acres in Nevada are in Elko County.
“We’ve had half the county burn up. If that doesn’t reduce the fire risk, I don’t know what does,” said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, referring to major wildland fires in recent years.
The fire board approved the fee rate that begins this June 30 and continues through June 30, 2023.
The county’s fee was $600,000 for the current fiscal year because of COVID-19, but KC said going any lower than the $812,967 would cut her short. The original fee when the program started was $450,000, and NDF plans call for gradually increasing the fee to $1.2 million.
The fire board is made up of county commissioners, who recently approved raising the fire tax to 29.25 cents from the current 26 cents to cover anticipated higher NDF fees. This tax hike would come out of the 75 cents that is available because of voter rejection last November of a request to renew the pay-as-you-go tax for the Elko County School District.
Elko County Commissioners also have talked about requiring all the property owners in the county to pay a tax to cover the NDF fees, not just the unincorporated areas that are now taxed.
KC said that since NDF started the fee program in 2014 for wildland fires, the plan has been for NDF to cover the cost of fires that begin on private land and spread to federal land and in turn bill the federal government for fire costs.
Reimbursement takes three to five years, so NDF is basically helping counties with their budgets, instead of counties being forced to pay the costs when there are huge fires because “we know it is very, very hard and challenging to budget for what a fire season is going to be like,” KC told commissioners on April 21.
If a wildland blaze starts on federal land the federal government foots the bill, not NDF, she said, but NDF takes care of the staffing, evacuation agreements and arranging for fire suppression equipment when a fire starts on state, county or private land.
In other words, NDF pays for its staff sent out when there is a federal fire, and the federal government picks up the tab for the rest of the fire costs. Andreozzi quipped that “all we have to do is make sure lightning strikes on federal land.”
Only 1% of land in Nevada is state-owned, while 87% of the state is federally managed and the remainder is private land. Elko County covers 17,203 square miles, or nearly 11 million acres, and 28% of the land is private. The county is the fourth largest in the nation.
County Fire Chief Matt Petersen said the 2018 fire in Lamoille Canyon and the South Sugarloaf Fire the same year, for example, started on private land and spread to federal land so NDF paid and billed the federal government. The South Sugarloaf Fire blackened 233,462 acres. The canyon fire covered more than 9,000 acres.
Chairman Jon Karr said those high fire costs are why he agrees the county should pay the fire protection fee to NDF.
Petersen said in a memo to the fire board that the county is attempting to ease the risk in Elko County by forming a wildland fire risk reduction division that will track fuels treatments and add those records to the risk data.
“This should allow Elko County to ‘buy down’ risk acres within the county,” he wrote.
Ahead of major fires, the county is planning mitigation that includes fire breaks, with grants of nearly $5.8 million from NV Energy and a little more than $1.13 million from NDF.
The fire board on April 21 voted to increase the Elko County Fire Protection District Hazardous Fuels Management three-year grant program with NV Energy by $1.7 million after the City of Elko decided not to be in the program. The original NV Energy grant was for nearly $4.1 million.
The nearly $7 million total in grants over three years can be used for additional personnel and equipment purchases, and Petersen’s proposed scope of work for the money includes hiring a dozen firefighters so there will be 22 firefighters either full-time or seasonal in the county.
“These crews’ primary duties and intent is to reduce fuels fire would burn,” Petersen said. The work will include creating fire breaks around power line infrastructure as well as along roadways and in communities.
With the additional grant dollars, the county fire district will be treating NV Energy service areas in the city, too.
The total grant dollars also will allow for the purchase of four fire engines, a wildland risk reduction division chief, a tactical water tender and a heavy equipment module.
The additional equipment and manpower “lives and dies with the grant,” Andreozzi said in making the motion to accept the grant money.
Karr said the commissioners want to be sure the wording is right “so we don’t end up with a bunch of positions if the grant goes away.”
NDF and the county also were supportive of a grazing plan that would reduce fire fuels, but with the Biden administration’s slowdown of federal studies and permits, that program is in danger.
“I had such high hopes for outcome grazing. We just need to reduce the fuel load,” said Andreozzi.
KC said in answer to a question from Commissioner Wilde Brough that NDF is very efficient with fire suppression and works to keep costs down.
“About 20 years ago, we were very territorial,” with local, state and federal firefighters covering their own jurisdictions, and “nowhere in the middle did we meet. We learned a long time ago through a lot of hard lessons that we had to come together,” she said.