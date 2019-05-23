ELKO – Firefighters aren’t happy over union negotiations with the Elko County Fire Protection District and have filed a complaint with the Nevada Local Government Employee-Management Relations Board, claiming unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining.
Matthew House, president of the Elko County Fire Fighters Association, appeared before Elko County Commissioners at their May 22 budget meeting because negotiations are still in limbo even though the budget process is ending for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
“The board should not approve the fire budget,” he said.
Elko City Assistant Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor said the county has no choice but to file the budget with the state by June 1. Commissioners approved the budget at the end of the meeting. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
“That’s just grand-standing,” Minor said the day after the meeting regarding the complaint.
He said the county’s labor attorney, Jordan Walsh, will handle the complaint, and the budget could be amended later.
In the letter House read to commissioners, House said the fire district violated state law by refusing to negotiate until June, after the county budget would be finalized.
The deputy district attorney for county civil matters, Rand Greenburg, told commissioners he would “definitely have to do some research” on whether the fire district violated the law.
House said “the association notified the district back in November 2018 of our intent to negotiate a successor labor agreement. Chapter 288 of the Nevada Revised Statutes requires the district to ‘promptly’ commence negotiations.”
The complaint filed on May 17 states the district and firefighters had a negotiated agreement dated Nov. 14, 2016, through June 30, 2018.
House also wrote that “refusing to negotiate until after budgets have been finalized evades the district’s duty to negotiate in good faith under Nevada law,” and negotiating after budget passage means “the district will be entering negotiations with a predetermined resolve not to budge from an initial position regarding financial matters, which is inconsistent with good-faith bargaining.”
The complaint filed by International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5046 against the Elko County Fire Protection District states that there was a bargaining session on March 13 without meaningful response from the district, and Walsh canceled the next meeting slated for March 25.
She then refused to reschedule a bargaining session until June 6, according to the complaint. After further communications, the second bargaining session is now set for June 13.
The complaint points out that according to a negotiating ground rule, canceled sessions will be rescheduled to be held within five working days of the canceled session or as soon as practicable and with the agreement of both chief negotiators.
According to the complaint, Walsh refused to meet in April and May, and the document details efforts to set a date.
The association and its attorney, Thomas Donaldson of the law firm Dyer Lawrence LLP of Carson City, are asking the Local Government Employee-Management Relations Board for a board hearing within 45 days.
They want the board to issue an order directing the county fire district to cease and desist from violating state law and bargain in good faith. The complaint also asks the board to order the county to pay attorney’s fees incurred by the firefighters local 5046.
