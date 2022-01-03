First GOP governor debate slated Jan. 21 in Elko

ELKO – Four candidates for governor are scheduled to appear at the Elko Convention Center for the Nevada Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Debate Tour.

Attorney Joey Gilbert, former Senator Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo were named as invitees to the debate, according to a press release from debate coordinator Paul White.

They were listed in a debate flyer as the top four polling candidates in the race.

“Your participation in this historically unique Elko debate will show your support for the approximately 300,000 residents of Nevada's rural counties,” White said. “Based on our research, this is the first time in both Elko and Nevada history that the 4 top-tier governor candidates have shown their respect for Nevada's 'rurals' by bringing an in-person debate to their collective, state-wide community.”

The debate will combine Lincoln-Douglas and Town Hall Debate formats, with questions posed to candidates by both moderators and audience members.

Multiple topics to be discussed include abortion, the 2nd Amendment, health emergency-related issues, election integrity, education, water, energy, crime and law enforcement, homelessness, Nevada's economy, mining, immigration, Gov. Sisolak, and the Nevada State Legislature.

Candidate backgrounds, qualifications, and reasons for running are also scheduled for discussion. “No other topics will be covered,” White added.

“Candidates will have both timed and free-flowing, equal opportunities to respond to questions, and to rebut the responses of the other candidates,” White added.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Voters unable to attend in-person can watch live on social and local media, and video links for each debate will be distributed statewide.

Although the debate is sponsored by the Gilbert for Governor Campaign, Gilbert “has no part whatsoever in deciding the topics that will be covered or the questions that will be asked,” White said. Each debate will be facilitated by several co-moderators chosen from leaders in the community where each debate is held.

“Mr. Gilbert's sole reason for sponsoring these substantive debates is to provide all Nevada voters the opportunity to make side-by-side comparisons of the leading candidates' positions and ideas for solving our state’s many challenges,” White continued.

Prior to the debate, the moderators will provide sworn affidavits that they have neither shown nor told anyone, including Joey Gilbert or any of the other candidates, any of the questions that will be asked,” White added.

The tour includes three more stops in Reno, Henderson and Las Vegas. Candidates who rank at the top four in the polls are to be considered for the future debates.

Other Republicans who have declared their candidacy for the primary include Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, retired Air Force officer Thomas Heck, venture capitalist Guy Nohra and business owner and surgeon Fred J. Simon.

On Saturday, The Hill listed Sisolak as one of the "seven most vulnerable governors facing reelection in 2022."

