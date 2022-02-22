Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek

Jan. 13

Great Basin College Kitchen: 100

The person in charge stated the refrigerator closest to the ice machine has been fluctuating in temperature. Some days it would be warm and some days it would be freezing. Food is being held in another refrigerator until it can be repaired. The person in charge is doing a great job monitoring and maintaining the temperature logs of all refrigeration units.

The Lunchbox: 100

Jan. 14

9 Beans and a Burrito: 84

The establishment should install an air curtain at the drive through window to prevent unwanted pests. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Liquid eggs were found above ready-to-eat cut vegetables. Temperatures were found to be greater than 41 degrees F on cold hold items. The establishment will turn down the cooler and place all food on ice to keep it below 41 degrees F. The person in charge will put in a work order for cooler repair. The sanitizer bottle connected to the dispenser at the three-compartment sink was empty at the time of inspection. The person in charge must ensure the establishment always has sanitizer on the premises. Two lights were found to need shield fixtures in the kitchen area.

Mattie’s Bar and Grill Restaurant: 94

Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and chicken. Raw beef was found above fish. The lights above the line do not have shields. Lightbulbs must be shielded, coated or otherwise shatter-resistant in areas where exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or unwrapped single-use articles.

Mattie’s Bar and Grill Brewery: 100

Jan. 19

Natural Nutrition Market: 100

Starbuck’s Coffee Co (1744 Mountain City Highway): 95

The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. The establishment uses quaternary ammonia which has a concentration of 50 ppm. A dishwasher should have a concentration of 200-300ppm. The establishment will use the three compartment sink. If they would like to continue to use the dishwasher, they must sanitize the dishes after they come out.

Express Mart LLC: 93

The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Frozen product was stored in Ziploc bags outside from the original container were not labeled. Set up good practices of labeling and date marking. Product was not properly labeled. Sugar used for cinnamon was not labeled. Post your current health permit conspicuously.

Express Mart LLC (packaged foods): 96

There was no thermometer inside the soda cooler. The soda dispenser platform contains permanent cleanable residue. Ensure it is cleaned as needed. Post your current health permit conspicuously.

Jan. 25

UEC Elko Cinema 6: 92

Have a filled sanitizer ready to fill in dispenser in the event in-use sanitizer runs out. Contact a vendor to check on the exhaust fan for better ventilation in the women’s and men’s restrooms. Mop water must be disposed of in a sanitary drain. A mop bucket with dirty water used in an earlier moping session was not disposed. Mops must be hung to air dry. A mop was left in the dirty bucket of water. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. There was inadequate sanitizer in the bucket. Provide “Hand Wash Only” signs at all hand washing sinks.

