Forest Service seeks comments on targeted grazing project

ELKO – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge and Santa Rosa Ranger Districts are seeking public comment for 30 days on the Northeast Nevada Targeted Grazing Project’s Notice of Proposed Action to prepare an Environmental Assessment.

The document would analyze three study sites on National Forest System land that targeted grazing during the dormant season -- typically September to December -- to reduce litter cover and decrease invasive annual grasses.

“This study project is in partnership with the University of Nevada Reno, Department of Agriculture, Veterinary, and Rangeland Sciences,” said Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “One selected project site is in Humboldt County in the Santa Rosa Range, and the other two are in Elko County in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range.”

Public comments will be accepted for 30 days following publication of the legal notice in the Elko Daily Free Press. The notice and other project documents are available online.

Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as an email message, pdf, plain text, rich text format, or Word. They can be uploaded to the “Comments/Objection on Project” section of the project website under “get connected.” Please put “Targeted Grazing Project” into the subject line.

Written comments must be submitted to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Attn: Targeted Grazing Project, 660 S. 12th Street, Suite 108, Elko, NV 89801.

For more information on this project please contact Josh Nicholes, District Ranger, 775-738-5171 or joshua.nicholes@usda.gov.

