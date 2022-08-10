Four-day weeks a ‘hot topic’ with Elko school board

ELKO – A move is afoot to persuade Elko County school trustees to approve a four-day schedule in Elko and Spring Creek, and trustees said this week they want to talk more about the proposal but don’t expect changes for this school year.

The school board president, Teresa Dastrup, said the four-day week is a “hot topic, but it is not possible within a couple of weeks, but I would like to get a discussion started and see it on the next agenda.”

Trustee Susan Neal read a letter from supporters during public comment at the board’s Aug. 9 meeting. They said they support making the 2022-2023 school year a four-day week, and the initiative “comes from the perspective of educators, parents and students.”

There also are petitions online garnering signatures in favor of the change, and one site had more than 1,200 signatures as of mid-day Aug. 10, along with posted comments. Some signatures don’t include last names, however.

Superintendent Clayton Anderson said at the board meeting that he had been asked “why we can’t just turn on a dime and wave a magic wand and have four-day schools.” He outlined the steps that would have to be taken before any action.

He also said on Aug. 10 that the proposal so far from those wanting the four-day week doesn’t say whether the idea is for both Elko and Spring Creek or one of the other, but the thinking appears to be that both are included.

Anderson also reiterated that supporters need to form a committee and make a presentation to the board, and a committee should help with the steps to a final board vote, such as gathering information.

Trustee Ira Wines said he recalled that when Jackpot went to a four-day week, parents presented the proposal to the school board.

Trustee Matt McCarty said switching to a four-day schedule in Elko and Spring Creek would “impact the entire community,” and he sees “a lot of potential” but he also has concerns about students who don’t have a safe environment at home, and about food security for the children.

Steps for change

Anderson, who was principal in Wells which already has a four-day week, said he wasn’t offering an opinion as he outlined the snags to why it cannot be done now and what the conversion entails.

“If the community, not just if four people or 20 or 30 people, want to do this and we are charged with doing this, then I will make sure it happens, but I think people need to be aware of what goes into moving to a four-day,” he said.

Anderson said language in master labor agreements for teachers and classified employees would have to be reworded, and contracts for all teachers set for five-day weeks would have to be reworded because their hours would be adjusted down from 184 to 154.

There would need to be payroll adjustments, and consideration given to employees such as bus drivers and cooks paid who are paid by the hour.

“The real big-picture concern are the bus drivers. The sentiment is that we would lose a lot of them,” he said, because of the reduced hours leading to less pay and possibly affecting benefits. “The same with food service.”

School district information shows that bus drivers have 190 contract days with a five-day week, and 160 days with a four-day week. The same memorandum also shows that school secretaries, school nurses, health aides and food service workers would lose 30 hours in the school year.

Also, Anderson said the Nevada Department of Education must approve schedule changes, and a change for a four-day week “certainly impacts every piece of the master schedule, and every student has their own schedule.”

Entities in the community outside schools also would be impacted by the change to four days, he said. In addition, he said trustees should consider whether a change would benefit the students.

There would be surveys and feedback before any decision. For example, Anderson said that in West Wendover of the more than 50% who responded to a survey, more than 75% favored the four-day week. And he said there should be town hall meetings.

“There is a lot that goes into this,” he said.

Schools in Wells, West Wendover, Jackpot and Carlin are already on a four-day schedule. Owyhee is on a five-day week like Elko and Spring Creek.

Anderson told the board that in previous conversions of schools to four days, proposals were passed in September, October or November, and staff spent the remainder of the year “to move all those pieces.”

What supporters say

The letter addressed to the school board states that “as educators we can see the benefits for a four-day week through different lenses across all grade levels. In the higher grades, students often miss class time for sporting events outside of school, events that also add strain to our small pool of substitute teachers.”

The supporters pointed to the impact of a shortage of subs extending beyond sporting events when teacher-coaches might be absent to all levels of classes. Teachers said having Fridays available would provide them the time to “slow down and delve deeper into topics or projects.”

The letter signed by Melissa Leon, Mary Hines, Deborah Ramone and Amber Reyes also states that from a parent perspective “there is evidence that this schedule meets the needs of students already. Within Elko County, different schools have been using the four-day schedule for a few years. There must be evidence that there is no loss of learning from the adjusted schedule.”

The schools on the four-day week haven’t all been on the schedule for the same number of years, but all were impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions so a true test of how well students have fared with the fewer school days has yet to be fully studied.

Anderson said data would not be very accurate because of COVID-19.

The support letter additionally stated that there is value in the four-day week from a student’s perspective, although they may not all have the same reason for supporting the change. The more common reasons are more time at home to work on assignments and projects, participation in sporting events and more, such as “more time to decompress and recuperate from the work week.”

The letter online with the petition drive at ipetition .com and addressed to school board members regarding the 2022-2023 school year states that “a big problem is the substitute teacher shortage. We understand that Elko County School District has hired most existing substitutes as long-term ones. Because of this shortage, students may be forced to leave their classroom to go to another classroom to receive instruction from another teacher with whom they are less familiar.

“Because of the overcrowding conditions resulting from this situation, children often do not receive the individual attention they need,” the online letter continues, also stating that the added workload is causing “many seasoned teachers to resign or retire.”

The letter also suggests a four-day week allows teachers to plan for doctor’s appointments and family events on Fridays, as well as appointments for students, along with eliminating the absences of students who play sports on Fridays.

Neal said after the Aug. 9 meeting that she understood there were two similar petitions online.

Trustees informally agreed at the end of the meeting to put the four-day week on the agenda to gather information only at this point.

Neal said she wants the proposal on the agenda, not for a decision but so “everyone con communicate what their needs are.”