 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

From November 2018: Ukrainian journalists visit Elko

  • 0
Ukrainian journalists learn about free speech in Elko

Journalist Nazarii Vivcharyk asks questions about open government and regulations on businesses. Beside him are Anna Turska and Olena Ochichenko.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO — As President Biden announces sanctions against two portions of the Ukraine that were declared independent by President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Elko Daily Free Press invites readers to review this article from November 2018 when five young Ukrainian journalists and editors visited Elko via the Open World Leadership Center, following an itinerary organized by local Rotary Clubs.

Click here for story

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Carnival of Viareggio in Italy resumes after COVID disruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News