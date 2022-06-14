Gerber, Narvaiza clear winners in local voting

ELKO – Voters in Elko County made clear choices for county commissioner and sheriff in the Primary Election.

Travis Gerber won the Republican primary with 3,649 votes, compared with 951 for Charles Steven Grimes. Gerber will appear on the November ballot but there are no Democrat candidates and he only needs one vote to be elected.

“I thank the voters for their support and I will work hard to represent the people of Elko County,” said Gerber.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza also came out with a win on Tuesday. With 7,052 ballots cast, he needed only 50% to avoid a runoff in November. A total of 4,210 county residents voted for him, or nearly 60%.

“I’m just really happy that the voters showed up,” Narvaiza said. “I’m very proud of the department, very proud of everything we’ve accomplished in the last four years and we have a lot more work to do in the next four years.

“I’m ecstatic, I’m happy. We’ve got lots to work on tomorrow and we’ll start all over again.”

Vote totals for other candidates in the race were Shawn Sherwood, 1,028; Mike Silva, 949, and John Gaylor, 744.

By Monday, 3,128 mail-in ballots had been received and 1,543 votes were cast at the county library, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman. Another 2,417 people voted on Election Day.

There are 26,319 eligible voters in the county, according to the clerk’s website.

Two candidates in the Elko Township Justice of the Peace race will advance to the November election. Bryan Drake received the most votes at 2,259, followed closely by David Loreman with 2,229. Adrienne Parry was eliminated with 1,253 votes. The winner in November will replace outgoing judge Elias “Choch” Goicoechea.

Elko Justice Court Department A judge Randall Soderquist is running unopposed, as is School Board District 5 candidate Adriana “Stanfill” Lara.

Six candidates are running for the nonpartisan University Board of Regents District 8 seat: Jonathan Baltera, Michelee “Shelly” Crawford, Aaron Manfredi, Elmer Porter, John Patrick Rice and Stacy Smith.

At the state level, Republican Bert Gurr of Elko is running for the Nevada Assembly District 33 seat. Nicole Sirotek is also on the ballot but she was disqualified by an Elko judge, leaving Bert Gurr as the sole candidate. He will face Democrat John “Doc” Garrard in November.

Elko County residents are also casting their votes for Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and several other state offices, as well as U.S. Senate and House of Representatives Dist. 2.

