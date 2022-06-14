Gerber, Narvaiza have strong leads in early vote count

ELKO – Early vote totals in Elko County show strong leaders in the county commission and sheriff races.

In the Republican primary for county commissioner, Travis Gerber had 2,189 votes, compared with 548 for Charles Steven Grimes. The winner will appear on the November ballot but there are no Democrat candidates and they only need one vote to be elected.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza also had a strong lead in early voting, with well over 50% support. Out of 4,541 ballots cast in the nonpartisan race, a total of 2,657 county residents voted for him in the early count, or 58.5%. That’s enough to avoid a runoff in November if the margin holds after the final count.

Besides Narvaiza, three other candidates are vying for the nonpartisan office: John Gaylor, Shawn Sherwood and Mike Silva. Silva was in second place in the early voting with 685, Sherwood had 653, and Gaylor 546.

A runoff appears to be likely for Elko Justice Court Department B seat. Bryan Drake, David Loreman and Adrienne Parry are seeking to replace outgoing judge Elias “Choch” Goicoechea.

Loreman led the early voting with 1,459, followed by Drake with 1,433 and Parry with 840. The top two candidates will be on the General Election ballot.

Elko Justice Court Department A judge Randall Soderquist is running unopposed, as is School Board District 5 candidate Adriana “Stanfill” Lara. In West Wendover, Kenneth Quirk was running unopposed for Eastline justice of the peace.

A total of 4,635 people voted early in the Primary Election. By Monday, 3,128 mail-in ballots had been received and 1,543 votes were cast at the county library, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman.

There are 26,319 eligible voters in the county, according to the clerk’s website. Final polling was taking place June 14 at several locations across the county. As of 9 p.m., votes were still being counted by the clerk’s office.

At the state level, Republican Bert Gurr of Elko is running for the Nevada Assembly District 33 seat. Nicole Sirotek is also on the ballot but she was disqualified by an Elko judge, leaving Bert Gurr as the sole candidate. He will face Democrat John “Doc” Garrard in November.

Six candidates are running for the nonpartisan University Board of Regents District 8 seat: Jonathan Baltera, Michelee “Shelly” Crawford, Aaron Manfredi, Elmer Porter, John Patrick Rice and Stacy Smith.

Elko County residents are also casting their votes for Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and several other state offices, as well as U.S. Senate and House of Representatives Dist. 2.

Check back at elkodaily.com for results as they are made available by the Elko County Clerk.

