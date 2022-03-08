Gilbert, Laxalt favored in Elko GOP straw poll

ELKO – Nevada governor candidate Joey Gilbert emerged as the favorite Republican contender in a straw poll of Elko County Republican Party members over the weekend, while Adam Laxalt was narrowly favored for U.S. Senate.

The voting took place during precinct meetings and the county convention on Saturday. Party Chairman Lee Hoffman said about 100 people attended but not all voted in the polls.

“We had a pretty good turnout for a non-presidential year,” he said, thanks to interest in the governor’s race. Incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak is considered one of the “most vulnerable” governors in the nation in this year’s midterm elections.

Gilbert, a former professional boxer and now a Reno attorney, won 40% of the straw poll vote.

Fred Simon, a medical doctor and small businessman from Gardnerville, came in second at 17%. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Guy Norha, who cofounded a life sciences venture capital firm, tied for third place with 12% each.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee took 9% of the vote, former U.S. senator Dean Heller 6%, and Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore 1%.

The U.S. Senate poll was much closer, with former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt defeating political newcomer Sam Brown by only two votes.

Hoffman noted that Brown attended a meet and greet event in Elko the night before the vote. The retired U.S. Army captain said Nevada was shortchanged in the latest infrastructure package, the federal government should return “good portions” of land back to the state, and he would push for voter ID if elected.

Local Republicans also updated their platform and resolutions on Saturday, and elected delegates to the state convention.

New resolutions included opposing federal intervention in local zoning and planning matters; requesting the Legislature to provide fair and reasonable funding for judicial mandates; petitioning the President to cease the “catch and release” policy for illegal immigrants; and urging responsible agencies to meet the legal mandates of the Wild and Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.

Hoffman said the county party’s platform was amended to include opposition to vaccine mandates.

