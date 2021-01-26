Goicoechea, Ellison preview 2021 legislative session

“It’s trying times, and I don’t think we will be out of this anytime soon,” Goicoechea said.

Ellison said cities and towns in Nevada will not return to the way they were for a long time, especially those that depend upon tourists and gaming, and some will never recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Other issues

Goicoechea also said he was concerned about Gov. Steve Sisolak’s blockchain proposal.

The governor said in his State of the State address that Blockchains LLC has committed to invest in Nevada once there is legislation passed and “would create a small city in northern Nevada that would fully run on blockchain technology,” according to The Associated Press.

“I would oppose it. The ramifications are huge,” Goicoechea said, especially if land is cut away from current counties or cities for the site.

Looking at the upcoming opening of 2021 Nevada Legislature, the state senator said this will be his 19th session as a legislator, “and this is the biggest mess I’ve seen.”

Ellison predicted the session “is going to be a disaster. We have no idea what we will do about committees, yet. “