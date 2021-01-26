Goicoechea, Ellison preview 2021 legislative session

State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, predicts Nevada’s 5% net proceeds tax on minerals will remain despite proposals to the contrary in the upcoming legislative session, but he said he believes the mining industry will bend a little.
“I don’t see that the 5% net will be changed, but I think the mining industry will work through it and agree to take off some exemptions to provide a little more revenue,” he said. “I think it will be negotiated.”
Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, is worried about the efforts to raise the minerals tax as the new session nears, blaming Las Vegas-based legislators who may not understand the mining industry and the impact of higher taxes.
The Nevada Legislature goes into session Feb. 1. Nevada’s budget will be the big issue, but raising mining taxes is a worry in Elko and rural counties.
Lawmakers passed resolutions in the last 2020 special session that would increase mineral taxes, if voters agree to amend the Nevada Constitution, and a district judge in Carson City is expected to rule soon on whether the resolutions can go forward.
Ellison said there could be other efforts in the session if the court rejects the resolutions.
“I think there are people in the Legislature who want to go after mining. They have no clue. People don’t realize there is mining in every county in Nevada,” he said. “This impact could be devastating across the whole state.”
In addition to gold, silver, copper and lithium, Nevada mines produce gravel, limestone, diatomite, dolomite, magnesium, molybdenite, silica sands and more, according to the Nevada Division of Minerals.
Still, Goicoechea said there were quite a few legislators who came to northern Nevada to tour mines after the last special session that pushed through the resolutions to raise mineral taxes.
One proposed tax change through the resolutions would be to remove the 5% cap on net proceeds from minerals taxes and tax gross proceeds at 7.75%, with 25% of proceeds going to education. Another would allow the 7.75% tax on net proceeds but send 50% of the tax proceeds to state residents, while the third resolution would keep a net proceeds tax but raise the cap from 5 to 12%.
Goicoechea said it is not easy to tax the minerals industry or raise taxes, and taxing minerals “has been a struggle since Nevada became a state. I would really be surprised if it got any traction.”
He said Nevada Gold Mines operations are “doing fairly well,” but an increase in mineral taxes would hurt base metal mines, such as the Robinson copper mine near Ely and Pumpkin Hollow copper mine at Yerington. “They would close down. If you run the numbers, those mines can’t operate under that scenario.”
Ellison said beyond the mines, there would be impact to heavy equipment dealers like Cashman and Komatsu; to gas stations, motels and restaurants; to construction contractors who work at the mines and companies that serve mine employees; schools funding; and to the colleges that train students to work at the mines.
“Thousands of jobs could be impacted,” he said Tuesday.
State budget
The Legislature’s focus will be on a budget crunch because of COVID-19’s impact on the economy. The state was hit hard because of restrictions that drastically cut into gaming and tourism, especially in Las Vegas.
“We definitely have a shortfall. We’ll be looking at some reductions and will see if we come up with a federal bailout,” Goicoechea said. “We will go through the motions of fine-turning the budget and wait and see what the feds do.”
A $1 billion bailout for the state would help with the Nevada budget, and a bailout up to $3 billion would be even better, he said. Nevada already received CARES Act funding in earlier congressional action.
Ellison said the Legislature is “banking on the federal government bailing them out.”
Goicoechea also said the first two federal stimulus packages made a difference to Nevada residents, who received direct payments and financial boosts to unemployment claims.
“Earned income is down 7.8% but personal wealth is up 8%,” he said. The federal money “has kind of stabilized the economy and even enhanced it, but there will come an end to it, and we’re all concerned.”
“It’s trying times, and I don’t think we will be out of this anytime soon,” Goicoechea said.
Ellison said cities and towns in Nevada will not return to the way they were for a long time, especially those that depend upon tourists and gaming, and some will never recover from the impact of COVID-19.
Other issues
Goicoechea also said he was concerned about Gov. Steve Sisolak’s blockchain proposal.
The governor said in his State of the State address that Blockchains LLC has committed to invest in Nevada once there is legislation passed and “would create a small city in northern Nevada that would fully run on blockchain technology,” according to The Associated Press.
“I would oppose it. The ramifications are huge,” Goicoechea said, especially if land is cut away from current counties or cities for the site.
Looking at the upcoming opening of 2021 Nevada Legislature, the state senator said this will be his 19th session as a legislator, “and this is the biggest mess I’ve seen.”
Ellison predicted the session “is going to be a disaster. We have no idea what we will do about committees, yet. “
Goicoechea said there is a lot of confusion because of the COVID-19 restrictions, including over daily testing of everyone who comes into the building who hasn’t been vaccinated that could take “a couple hours,” and the question of how legislators will meet with other lawmakers, the public or lobbyists.
“My biggest concern is people have to interact. Do we have to leave the building to meet legislators or lobbyists?” Goicoechea said. “I look at a lot of bills staying in the drawer. “
Ellison’s bills
Ellison said he has 10 pre-filed bills including one that requires voters to show identification that proves citizenship and residency. He said his bill is “pretty simple,” but he expects a lot of election-related bills this session.
Another bill would eliminate the requirement that active and retired law enforcement officers undergo background checks to buy weapons, even though they are trained officers.
“This is for people who carry every day,” Ellison said.
He also wants to “clean up” the Safe to Talk program to eliminate false claims that are made when those reporting the claims don’t have to identify themselves. Officers at schools have told him they spend half of their time investigating accusations.
Another bill would eliminate the need for charities and schools holding raffles and auctions to have to go through the Nevada Gaming Commission for approval.
“That’s absolutely ludicrous,” he said.
Another Ellison bill would help alleviate long lines outside in the cold for the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Elko by bringing back the ability for DMV to send texts to people letting them know when it is their time in line, so they can wait in a warmer place.
“You should see the lines out there,” he said.
Goicoechea’s bills
Goicoechea said he expects the session to be “more defensive” for the Republicans in the minority, “so we just have to see our way through it.”
He also said roughly one-third of the bills coming up are agency bills.
Goicoechea said he would sign onto a bill that would transfer the East Ely Railroad Depot Museum from the state to Ely and the Nevada Northern Railroad Foundation, and he is sponsoring a bill to require daytime headlights on all two-lane roadways in Nevada.
The senator also said he has some pre-filed bills that are mainly “statutory fixes.”