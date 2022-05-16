GOP governor candidate Guy Nohra stops in Elko on rural tour

ELKO – Republican candidate for governor Guy Nohra made his second campaign stop in Elko at Dos Amigos as part of his Battle Born Tour of rural Nevada.

“I’m very happy to be in Elko today,” he said, adding it was the “third iteration” of his campaign tour.

“We basically go all around the state, visiting all of the rural [communities], spending time with people, asking questions, understanding the issues that they are dealing with so that when the time comes and I’m Governor, I can actually represent them the way they deserve to be represented in our administration,” Nohra said.

He said in talking with voters, he found many common issues such as education. But he said he was “surprised” to learn about the need for residents to have closer access to health care.

“I was in Tonopah and [found out] how far away some people have to go sometimes for just going to specialists,” he said. “Some of the towns I went to don’t even have pediatricians. They have to drive an hour to get to a pediatrician.”

“It’s something I really want to work on,” he added. “My thought is we have to do something about this.”

Nohra, who cofounded Life Sciences Venture Capital firm, said his approach to solve the problem was business-focused with “economic expansion in these areas. We bring in new businesses and new people,” instead of “forcing it from the government the top down.”

“So the idea is to expand some of the areas that we have so that we can attract the talent that we need so our rural communities can get the support they deserve,” Nohra said.

Born in Lebanon, Nohra immigrated to the United States as a teenager and attended Stanford University, later receiving his MBA from the University of Chicago. He pointed to his background in working with “billion-dollar organizations” for developing his skills to govern Nevada.

“I have the skill set to be the best executive for their state because I have been an executive my whole life and I have been involved in very, very tough situations that have to do with managing complex stakes,” he said. “I’m somebody who’s been there and done that. I know how to solve problems.”

For voters getting ready to cast their ballot in the Primary Election, Nohra expressed the importance of the governor’s race.

“We need to have someone who can beat Gov. [Steve] Sisolak in the fall and I’m somebody who can do that,” he said. “I’ve got the resources. I’ve got the experience now. I’ve got the team and I can actually do that.”

