Governor Sisolak issues statement on federal stimulus deal

CARSON CITY -- Monday, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement after President Trump signed into law the bipartisan appropriations and coronavirus relief deal reached by Congress last week, H.R. 133.

"After many long months, I am pleased that Congress reached a compromise to provide more aid to Americans and that the President finally signed the bill into law today after unnecessary delays. I am grateful to the federal delegation for their efforts to secure important Nevada priorities including no funding to restart the Yucca Mountain project, small business aid, transportation infrastructure, and support for our frontline workers."

"I know many Nevadans will find some relief in the direct payments in the aid package as well as extended unemployment insurance benefits, and rental and food assistance programs that are critically needed at this time. But we know that this aid package is simply not enough to meet the needs of Nevadans or countless other Americans suffering throughout the country."