SPRING CREEK – About three dozen people attended a rally Sunday afternoon protesting several bills passed in the 2019 legislative session.
Gun control legislation was a focus of the protest, including a requirement that gun sales between private parties undergo a background check.
Fight for Nevada President Angela Blass of Elko pointed out that all of Nevada’s 17 county sheriffs opposed the bill, which was signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak in February.
“Sisolak messed with the wrong people,” she said.
This year was the first time in 27 years that Democrats have controlled the Legislature under a governor who also is a Democrat. The group is planning to launch a recall effort against the governor this fall.
Blass also mentioned another gun bill signed Friday by Sisolak that includes a ban on firearm modifications.
“My guess is that Elko County has a lot of criminals now,” she said. “But illegal aliens can vote. Felons can vote. But now we’re the criminals, and that’s not right.”
Other speakers included Tea Party of Elko founder Thelma Homer, who encouraged anyone dissatisfied with how their tax money is being spent to “take charge” of their government by contacting representatives regularly.
Speaker Mercedes Mendive said she got involved with the group when she heard lawmakers had introduced a bill to bypass the Electoral College in favor of a national popular vote.
“We’re headed toward socialism,” she said, and that “goes hand in hand with fascism.”
“It’s a slippery slope when we start dealing with people’s constitutional rights,” she added.
The Legislature passed the bill but Sisolak vetoed it.
The final speaker was Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who earlier this year successfully encouraged Elko County Commissioners to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
He spoke about the background check bill and the “Red Flag” bill.
“Just based on an allegation, without any due process, we as law enforcement can go to your residence and take your firearms,” he said. “This bill is a bad bill, and this bill will get people hurt on both sides – law enforcement and citizens.”
Narvaiza concluded with a quote from President John F. Kennedy, who said, “Today we need a nation of minute men; citizens who are not only prepared to take up arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as a basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for that freedom. The cause of liberty, the cause of America, cannot succeed with any lesser effort.”
Blass said a Fight for Nevada rally earlier this month in Carson City drew about 250 people.
Although the Elko-area rally was not heavily attended, she said additional rallies will be scheduled in the future as Fight for Nevada pushes toward its recall effort.
Even if the recall is not successful, Blass said the group would continue to oppose bills that are unconstitutional.
