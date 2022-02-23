Group says Facebook censored ad for showing of documentary in Elko

ELKO – The Nevada Lands Council is hoping more people turn out for its showing of the documentary “Rocky Mountain Heist” after Facebook reportedly rejected the group’s ad for the event.

“Facebook censorship has reached the liberty loving Americans in the Elko community,” according to Rex Steninger, president of the NLC. He explained his group has scheduled a free showing of the documentary Saturday at Machi’s Bar and Grill and, in an effort to publicize the event, NLC tried to place an advertisement on Facebook. The ad was rejected and an appeal of the rejection was also denied.

“If that can happen to the NLC in little ol’ Elko, just think about the larger picture,” Steninger said. “What is happening across Nevada in this important election year in which we have an opportunity to replace a governor who has abused his authority by violating our constitutional rights? What is happening across our nation in a year when we are hoping for a Red Wave to rid ourselves of the dictatorial rule of Democrats? And what is happening worldwide in a year where we have witnessed horrible tyranny on display in places like Australia and Canada?”

The Nevada Lands Council is a nonprofit organization that supports efforts to transfer public lands from federal to state ownership and management.

A press release from NLC said “Rocky Mountain Heist” details the successful efforts of three millionaires and one billionaire to turn the once solidly conservative state of Colorado into the reliably liberal state it is today, and Democrats hail the “Colorado Blueprint” as a way to take over other conservative states.

The film is being shown “in an effort to fight back against the tactic and keep this corner of Nevada from following in the footsteps of Clark County that has become a Democrat stronghold and even Washoe County, where Democrats have made big gains,” NLC stated.

“We cannot allow this censorship to succeed,” Steninger said. “We cannot sit by quietly while it happens. We have to actively object to the censorship and support the programs that are being censored.”

The documentary was produced by Citizens United and co-written by Michelle Malkin, a former newspaper columnist and TV host.

In October 2014, Malkin wrote for Creators Syndicate that the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals had issued an emergency injunction declaring that “Rocky Mountain Heist” deserved the same free-speech rights as a “traditional” news organization.

NLC said while Facebook has censored its ad, locally the Elko Daily Free Press and Ruby Radio have been very supportive in publicizing it.

“Rocky Mountain Heist” is scheduled to show at Machi’s Café and Grill from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. The showing is free and light snacks will be available. A no-host bar also will be in operation.

