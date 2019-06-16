{{featured_button_text}}
Fight for Nevada rally - Angela Blass

Angela Blass of Elko speaks at a rally in Carson City on Sunday organized by a group of conservatives looking to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak. Blass, the president of the group "Fight for Nevada," says the new Democratic governor and Democratically-controlled legislature have passed a wave of liberal legislation that infringes on freedoms, including gun rights.

 AP Photo/Michelle L. Price

ELKO – A group that plans to launch a recall petition against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a rally Sunday afternoon in Spring Creek.

Fight for Nevada believes Nevada’s recently elected Democrat-controlled government is passing laws that infringe on freedoms such as gun rights.

The rally is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. at Empower Fitness on Lamoille Highway.

According to Fight for Nevada President Angela Blass of Elko, speakers will include Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, Mercedes Mendive, Thelma Homer and herself.

“We will have music and will be raffling off an American Flag 9mm Glock donated by Arms-R-Us,” she said.

The group held a rally earlier this month in Carson City. They plan to file a recall notice this fall. Under Nevada law, the group will have 90 days to collect 240,000 signatures.

Blass told The Associated Press that firearm-related legislation was a chief concern of the group, including a so-called “red flag” bill that attempts to keep guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. Sisolak signed the bill on Friday.

More information on the group is available at https://recallgovernorsisolak.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments