 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gurr endorsed by several city, county officials for Assembly bid

  • 0

ELKO – Republican Assembly candidate Bert Gurr announced his first round of endorsements on Wednesday, which include many current and former elected officials as well as prominent business owners, community leaders and organizations.

“I am honored to have such a broad base of community support this early in the race,” said Bert Gurr. “Elko has a long history of quality representation and I look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

Gurr is the only candidate so far to announce his intention to run for the seat being vacated by John Ellison due to term limits. The filing period for nonjudicial candidates is March 7-18.

Among the endorsements from current elected officials are Elko County Commissioners Jon Karr, Delmo Andreozzi, Wilde Brough and Cliff Eklund; Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza; and Elko County Recorder Mike Smales.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener, and city councilmen Clair Morris and Chip Stone have also endorsed Gurr.

Listed among past elected officials giving the nod to Gurr are former County Commissioners Demar Dahl and Sheri Eklund-Brown, former Sheriff Neil Harris, former Treasurer Rebecca Erickson, and former city Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.

Elko Relator Bert Gurr, who announced his candidacy for the state Assembly on Oct. 12, discusses rural issues he plans to consider if elected, including mining and gaming taxes, safety on rural roads, and health care.

Prominent community and business leaders supporting Gurr in his bid for Assembly are Paul and Lori Bottari, Randy Brown, Mike and Tana Gallagher, John and Kathy Lemich, Greg Martin, Jim and Connie Meeks, Dennis and Jan Petersen, Jim Winer and Amaya Ormaza Winer.

People are also reading…

Organizations endorsing Gurr are the Elko County Realtors PAC (ECRPAC), and Nevada Realtors PAC (NVRPAC).

To learn more about Gurr, visit www.gurr4nevada.com/.

Candidate for District 33 State Assembly and local realtor Bert Gurr discusses rural Nevada's position among the urban-controlled state government in an interview with the Elko Daily Free Press on Oct. 12, 2021.
Bert Gurr

Gurr

 RILEY DYER
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community pond proposed by NDOW

Community pond proposed by NDOW

ELKO – People could fish, picnic, hike and learn about nature at a pond project that is in the budding stage now with the Nevada Department of…

Watch Now: Related Video

Transcripts offer window into Cuomo investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News