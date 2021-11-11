Gurr endorsed by several city, county officials for Assembly bid

ELKO – Republican Assembly candidate Bert Gurr announced his first round of endorsements on Wednesday, which include many current and former elected officials as well as prominent business owners, community leaders and organizations.

“I am honored to have such a broad base of community support this early in the race,” said Bert Gurr. “Elko has a long history of quality representation and I look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

Gurr is the only candidate so far to announce his intention to run for the seat being vacated by John Ellison due to term limits. The filing period for nonjudicial candidates is March 7-18.

Among the endorsements from current elected officials are Elko County Commissioners Jon Karr, Delmo Andreozzi, Wilde Brough and Cliff Eklund; Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza; and Elko County Recorder Mike Smales.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener, and city councilmen Clair Morris and Chip Stone have also endorsed Gurr.

Listed among past elected officials giving the nod to Gurr are former County Commissioners Demar Dahl and Sheri Eklund-Brown, former Sheriff Neil Harris, former Treasurer Rebecca Erickson, and former city Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.

Prominent community and business leaders supporting Gurr in his bid for Assembly are Paul and Lori Bottari, Randy Brown, Mike and Tana Gallagher, John and Kathy Lemich, Greg Martin, Jim and Connie Meeks, Dennis and Jan Petersen, Jim Winer and Amaya Ormaza Winer.

Organizations endorsing Gurr are the Elko County Realtors PAC (ECRPAC), and Nevada Realtors PAC (NVRPAC).

To learn more about Gurr, visit www.gurr4nevada.com/.

