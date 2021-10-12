Gurr to run for Assembly district in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Campaign 2022 officially kicked off Tuesday in Elko when a longtime real estate agent announced he would file to run for the Nevada Assembly seat currently held by John Ellison.

Republican Bert Gurr has lived in Nevada for more than 70 years and is being endorsed by former Elko County Commissioner Demar Dahl.

Ellison terms out of his District 33 seat next year. It includes all of Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties and a portion of Lincoln County, but that could change with reapportionment underway following the 2020 Census.

“I have lived in Nevada since 1949. A lot has changed since then. I love our state and I love Nevada’s rural way of life,” said Gurr. “We need to ensure that our rural communities have a seat at the table when we are looking at legislation and budgets, and that is why I have decided to run for State Assembly – to be a conservative voice for rural Nevada.”