Gurr to run for Assembly district in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Campaign 2022 officially kicked off Tuesday in Elko when a longtime real estate agent announced he would file to run for the Nevada Assembly seat currently held by John Ellison.
Republican Bert Gurr has lived in Nevada for more than 70 years and is being endorsed by former Elko County Commissioner Demar Dahl.
Ellison terms out of his District 33 seat next year. It includes all of Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties and a portion of Lincoln County, but that could change with reapportionment underway following the 2020 Census.
“I have lived in Nevada since 1949. A lot has changed since then. I love our state and I love Nevada’s rural way of life,” said Gurr. “We need to ensure that our rural communities have a seat at the table when we are looking at legislation and budgets, and that is why I have decided to run for State Assembly – to be a conservative voice for rural Nevada.”
“I am proud to endorse Bert Gurr for the Nevada Assembly," said Dahl. “He has the good judgment and common sense to serve us well in the legislature and I strongly support his candidacy. Bert will work hard to keep taxes low and reduce regulations, and he understands what it takes to protect our natural resources and the industries of mining, ranching, and recreation that keep our economy strong and protect our great way of life. Please join with me in voting for Bert Gurr for Nevada Assembly.”
Gurr is currently a small business owner and Realtor in Elko County. His diverse background includes being a past member and chairman of Head Start in Elko County, crew boss on the Bureau of Land Management’s Fire Crew, past president of the Elko County Sportsmen’s Association, current member and past chairman of the Elko County Wildlife Advisory Board, project manager of the Spring Creek Development, past president of both the Elko County Board of Realtors and the Nevada Association of Realtors, and he served six years as a Nevada Real Estate commissioner.
Gurr’s campaign website is https://www.gurr4nevada.com.